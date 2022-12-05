David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone’s World Cup star on 2026 Canada goal, making Saints history and showcasing Spoony Chop in Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone’s World Cup star on 2026 Canada goal, making Saints history and showcasing Spoony Chop in Qatar

By Eric Nicolson
December 5 2022, 11.53am Updated: December 5 2022, 2.55pm
David Wotherspoon applauds the Canada fans after their World Cup exit. Image: Shutterstock.
David Wotherspoon made St Johnstone history by becoming their first player to take part in a World Cup.

And now he’s set his sights on breaking yet more new ground – getting to a second one.

Canada are co-hosts in 2026 and the nation has already caught soccer fever on the back of John Herdman’s side making it to the finals for the first time since 1986.

They didn’t win a game or progress to the knockout stage in Qatar but the experience has whetted the appetite for a home World Cup.

And, even though he’ll be 36 by that point, Wotherspoon isn’t closing the door on being part of it.

“The next World Cup will come round before you know it,” said Saints’ three-time cup winner.

“There will be Gold Cups and other things before that and we’ll focus on each one as it comes along.

“I think it’s more than a case of Canada being on the cusp of becoming a football or ‘soccer’ nation – I think it IS now a soccer nation.

“I think half the nation sat down to watch the Croatia game and a quarter for the Belgium game.

“That shows the progress that we’ve made and we want to push it even more.

“I want to experience it again. I want to get back there and keep pushing myself.

“As long as my body will let me and Canada keep picking me I’ll do my best to get into their team.”

David Wotherspoon and his team-mates applaud the Canadian fans after their defeat to Croatia. Image: Shutterstock.
Wotherspoon added: “I’ve loved it over the years. It’s like a family away from home.

“The welcome you get in that camp is a very rare thing to find.

“It’s just like St Johnstone – another incredible environment to be part of.

“I was part of the youth set-up in Scotland and there was a lot of ‘you play for this team or you play for that team’. It’s different with Canada. It doesn’t matter who you play for.

“Like with my comeback from injury, I’ll take it a bit at a time and work towards that final goal.

“Somebody like Atiba Hutchinson (who is 40 and played all three group games) is a real role model.

“He’s an incredible man and an incredible footballer. You forget how old he is.”

De Bruyne and Modric

It will take a long time for everything that goes with participating in a World Cup to sink in for Wotherspoon, who has been rubbing shoulders with greats of the game.

“It’s all happened so quickly,” he said. “It was a surreal experience.

“I’ve got memories that I’ll cherish for life and I had my family in Qatar to see me play in a World Cup, which is incredible.

“For the first game I’ve walked out on to the pitch and there’s Kevin De Bruyne. He’s taller than he looks!

“Watching these players – the likes of De Bruyne and Modric – in real life was unbelievable.

“Belgium didn’t have the tournament they wanted but they were one of the favourites to win the whole thing before a ball was kicked.

“Even their coaches and players were saying we played them off the park. But they got their chance and they took it. That performance showed what we can do.

“Looking back, it was probably one of the toughest groups in the tournament.”

Perth support

For Wotherspoon, it wasn’t just the reaction of Canadians to the World Cup adventure that made the trip so special.

It was knowing that he had his family, club and home city in his corner.

“I knew from my brother and the rest of my family that people back home in Perth were getting behind us,” said the former Scotland under-21 international.

“And it was all over Twitter.

“My phone blew up when it was announced I was in the squad and after I got on the pitch in the Morocco game it went crazy again.

“I’m so grateful for everybody’s support. It’s so humbling.

“I’m just a boy from Perth in Scotland who has somehow managed to make my way to Qatar.

“I’d never have thought in my wildest dreams I’d end up playing in a World Cup.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve received and the support I’ve got.

“I knew Jason Scotland had gone to the World Cup but I didn’t know whether he had played or not.

“When I heard that he hadn’t and I was the first St Johnstone player to play in a World Cup it was incredible.

“I’ll keep pushing to try and break more records and achieve more things.”

Wotherspoon got a 20-minute run-out in the final match against Morocco.

Never will the words “you’re going on” have meant so much.

“We’d already made four subs and there was three of us warming up,” he recalled.

“A minute later it was a case of ‘right, get ready, you’re going on’.

“Morocco were making two subs as well so there was a bit of time for me to get on the pitch and absorb that moment of ‘I’m playing at the World Cup!’

“So many people would love to do it and I was getting that opportunity.”

The Spoony Chop taken out to Qatar

The ‘Spoony Chop’ being showcased at the biggest tournament of them all was now in his gift and the McDiarmid Park legend didn’t let the opportunity pass when he squared-up Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi in the 82nd minute.

“As the ball was coming to me I knew straightaway what I was going to do,” he said.

“I could see him coming in and I was ready to do what I usually do, chop back and cross it in.

“The cross wasn’t the greatest, I’ll say that. It could have been a lot better. It got us a corner, though, which I was happy enough with.

“Thankfully there are still defenders out there who don’t know what’s coming!”

