David Smith obituary: Dundonian who spent almost half a century working at DC Thomson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Alexander Smith, who spent almost half a century working for publishers DC Thomson in Dundee, has died at the age of 90.

Starting out as an office boy at the age of 15 shortly after the end of the Second World War, he went on to join the process department and was latterly deputy overseer on the nightshift at the company’s Bank Street offices and then at the Kingsway East offices and printing plant.

Mr Smith was born in Dundee in 1932, the only son of Donald and Isabella Smith of Step Row, who also had five daughters.

Education

David attended Hawkhill Primary School and Logie Secondary School before starting work with DC Thomson.

In his youth he was a keen sportsman, playing football, tennis and badminton, and was also a long-standing member of The Boys’ Brigade.

He rose to become a staff sergeant with the 9th Dundee Company The Boys’ Brigade.

David spent his National Service with the Royal Engineers and was stationed in England before returning to Dundee.

Marriage

He married his wife Irene, who came from Newport, Fife, in 1958.

Away from work, David was a keen gardener for much of his life and was also a fan of local history and Scottish country dance music.

He also served a spell as a trustee of the Thomson-Leng Superannuation Fund.

David died at St Columba’s Nursing Home in Lochee on November 22.

He is survived by Irene and their son Grant, a former reporter with The Courier.