Andy Kirk ‘ambitious, hungry and determined’ as Brechin City boss leads Angus side to 32-game unbeaten run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Kirk has led Brechin City to an invincible Highland League run this term as his side chases glory.

City haven’t lost a game in 90 minutes for 32 matches and sit joint top of the league – with two games in hand.

They are also now in the Highland League Cup semi-final after a 2-0 win over Lossiemouth at the weekend.

The ambitious Angus side are making an impact as they bid to mastermind their route back to the SPFL.

And boss Kirk has earned praise from chairman Kevin Mackie for the winning mentality he has instilled at Glebe Park.

“Andy has proven himself this season,” said Mackie.

“Last year the league was new to all of us and Andy has learned a lot about himself over that time.

“He’s discovered his strengths and demonstrated that he’s a real leader on and off the park.

“Players walk into the club with a smile of their face on a Saturday and are giving their all.

“The big thing is Andy knows he has to deliver success.

“He’s ambitious, hungry and he’s not at a comfort level. He’s driven to bring the success we crave.”

Kirk has been guided by mentor Craig Levein in first stint as manager.

Levein has offered his immense expertise to Brechin in a director of football-style role free of charge for the last 18 months.

He has built a free-scoring side that is powered by goal-hungry Grady McGrath.

Dundee-born McGrath has only failed to find the net in one of his last 14 games.

Andy Kirk knows it is a ‘squad game’

v Brora Rangers ✅

v Keith ✅✅

v Stirling Albion ✅

v Turriff United ✅

v Clachnacuddin ✅✅✅

v Rothes ✅

v Forres Mechanics ✅

v Lossiemouth ✅@mcgrath_grady has now netted in 8️⃣ consecutive games and has only failed to find the net once in our last 1️⃣4️⃣! pic.twitter.com/jw8vSuJZWB — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) December 4, 2022

That has been backed up by a mean defence that has only leaked six goals in the same amount of matches.

But it is Kirk’s work with the players who AREN’T first-team picks that has impressed Mackie most.

Mackie added: “I read an article that said it’s not all always the 11 players on the park that a manager has to give attention to.

“Sometimes, most of your work is done with the people on the sidelines, ones disappointed they aren’t playing.

“Andy is very good at looking after the whole squad.

“He’s firm but fair with them. If they step out of line they will know it but it’s also nice to show your appreciation at times.

“The players went away to Dublin for a weekend recently and we were getting a bit of banter from them.

“Our major shareholder then sent them £500 for their kitty. There was a lot of appreciation from the players for that gesture.

“We are doing well but need to keep going.

“Buckie are no pushover, neither are Brora, Fraserburgh, Formartine, Rothes, Banks O’Dee. There are many other challenges in the league.

“But if we can remain in charge of our destiny then we’ll give ourselves a chance.”