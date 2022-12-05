Full list of Scots Trad Music Award winners as Dundee event pays tribute to Fife’s Rab Noakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Full list of Scots Trad Music Award winners as Dundee event pays tribute to Fife’s Rab Noakes

By Michael Alexander
December 5 2022, 12.15pm Updated: December 5 2022, 12.39pm
Alistair Heather and Mary Ann Kennedy present the Scots Trad Music Awards 2022 live in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Alistair Heather and Mary Ann Kennedy present the Scots Trad Music Awards 2022 live in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

The astonishing scope and scale of Scotland’s traditional music talent was available to a global TV audience on Sunday evening as the 20th annual MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards took place live at the Caird Hall in Dundee.

The spectacular evening, hosted by Courier columnist Alistair Heather and singer and harpist Mary Ann Kennedy, was held in front of a full live crowd as well as being broadcast live on BBC Alba.

Full house at Scots Trad Music Awards 2022 in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

As well as 27 awards being presented, the night featured live performances from Elephant Sessions, FARA, Trip, the Eryn Rae Trio (BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician Award Winner 2022), the Tom Orr Scottish Dance Band, The Auldeners, St Roch’s Irish Minstrels and Tayside Young Fiddlers, plus a tribute to James Alexander, Fochabers fiddle teacher and performer, from his former pupils.

There was also a special mention of the Youth Music Initiative, which also celebrated its 20th anniversary.

A Hall of Fame civic reception sponsored by Fèisean nan Gàidheal kicked off proceedings in the Marryat Hall.

Mike Whellans – who shared a bill with Aretha Franklin back in the day while touring the USA with Aly Bain – gave an impromptu performance in memory of Fife’s Rab Noakes who passed away recently.

Mike Whellans pays tribute to Rab Noakes at the Scots Trad Music Awards pre-reception in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

Increasing visibility of traditional arts

Organising body, Hand Up for Trad, funded by the Scottish Government through Creative Scotland, was formed in 2002 and exists to increase the profile and visibility of Scottish traditional arts, language, culture and music through information, advocacy and education to artists, participants and audiences.

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland said: “This year’s winners represent the past, present, and future of Scotland’s traditional music, with artists and organisations hailing from the length and breadth of the country.

Iona Fyfe with The Auldeneers at the Scots Trad Music Awards 2022 in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

“Creative Scotland supports categories that focus on two key priorities – language and education – and so we’re particularly happy to see author Anne Donovan recognised with the Janet Paisley Services to Scots Language and fiddler Charlie Mckerron named Music Tutor of the Year.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, because it’s your passion and pride in Scotland’s heritage that make Na Trads one of the most important cultural events of the year.”

Organiser, and Hands Up For Trad & Awards founder, Simon Thoumire said: “In difficult times bands are getting back out on the road and filling venues across the world, bringing joy to people, and it’s great to be back to celebrate this and showcase all the work that has been taking place to fill people’s lives with music, whilst also remembering that we need to support our clubs and venues.”

Eryn Rae performs at the Scots Trad Music Awards 2022 in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

The MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards champions top Scottish traditional musicians of all genres, recognising, and celebrating the wealth of talent.

Broadcast in partnership with headline sponsor MG ALBA on BBC ALBA, people voted for their favourites to win the prestigious awards via the website and links on social media, which generated 100,000’s of public votes.

Full list of winners

For 2022 and the 20th Anniversary year, the 27 award winners are:

*Club of The Year, sponsored by the Fraser Shaw Trust: Aberdeen Folk Club

* Event of the Year, sponsored by VisitScotland: Hebcelt Festival (Lewis)

*Venue of the Year, sponsored by Musicians’ Union: Knoydart Community Hall

*Live Act of the Year, sponsored by Greentrax Recordings: Skerryvore

Scots Trad Music Awards 2022 in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

*Music Tutor of the Year, sponsored by Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative: Charlie Mckerron

*Gaelic Singer of the Year, sponsored by The Highland Society of London: Ruairidh Gray

*Album of The Year, sponsored by Birnam CD: For The Night by Elephant Sessions

*Scottish Folk Band of the Year, sponsored by Threads of Sound: Breabach

*Scottish Pipe Band of the Year, sponsored by the National Piping Centre: Inveraray and District Pipe Band

*Up & Coming Artist of the Year, sponsored by Royal Conservatoire of Scotland: Valtos

Full house at Caird Hall in Dundee for Scots Trad Music Awards 2022. Image: Alan Richardson

*Community Music Project of the Year, sponsored by Innes & Campbell Communications: Isle of Arran Music School

*Scottish Dance Band of the Year, sponsored by the National Association of Accordion and Fiddle Clubs: Alan Crookston Band

*Citty Finlayson Scots Singer of the Year, sponsored by Traditional Music and Song Association of Scotland (TMSA): Beth Malcolm

*Trad Video of the Year: She Moves Me by Kim Carnie

*Composer of the Year, sponsored by PRS for Music: Rachel Newton, Lauren MacColl (Heal & Harrow)

*Original Work of the Year, sponsored by Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust: Talamh Beò – Living Land, commissioned by Coigach & Assynt Living Landscape Partnership Scheme

Megan Henderson takes the applause to accept an award at the Scots Trad music Awards in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

*Trad Music in the Media, sponsored by Skipinnish: Heading West: a story about a band called Shooglenifty

*Musician of the Year, sponsored by the University of the Highlands and Islands:    Megan Henderson

*The Hamish Henderson Services to Traditional Music Awards, sponsored by Traditional Arts and Culture Scotland (TRACS): Caroline Maclennan from HebCelt Festival

*The Janet Paisley Services to Scots Language, sponsored by Creative Scotland:         Anne Donovan

Pre-awards reception at Scots Trad Music Awards 2022 in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

*Services to Gaelic, sponsored by Bòrd na Gàidhlig: Dr Anne Lorne Gillies

The Hands Up for Trad Scottish Traditional Music Production Awards:

*Studio Engineer of the Year: Keith Morrison (Wee Studio)

*Lighting Designer of the Year: Greig Shankland

*Recording Studio of the Year: GloWorm Recording (Glasgow)

Pre-awards reception at Scots Trad Music Awards 2022 in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

*Music Producer of the Year: Anna Massie

*Live Sound Engineer of the Year: Scott Turnbull

*This year the annual Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame is sponsored by Fèisean nan Gàidheal, and the five 2022 inductees are: Catriona Garbutt, Karen Matheson, Jim Mclean, Mike Whellans, Mick West, Frank and Jean Bechhoffer.

Dundee hosts 20th Scots Trad Music Awards: How traditional music found its ‘cool’

Tags

Conversation

