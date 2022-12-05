Family’s tribute to motorcyclist, 29, killed in Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist who died in a head-on crash on a rural Fife road has been named as Jamie Murdoch from Leven.

He was pronounced dead at the scene – a minor road near Kingskettle – on Monday November 28.

Mr Murdoch was driving a Honda motorbike when he collided with a grey VW Golf.

The driver of the Golf, a 51-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Family tributes to Jamie Murdoch

Mr Murdoch’s family paid tribute to the 29-year-old, saying he was a “loving boyfriend, son and brother”.

They said in a statement: “Jamie was a loving boyfriend, loving son, loving brother to his sister and brothers and a loving cousin.

“He was sadly taken from us too soon and he will never be forgotten.

“Jamie was always there for you if you needed him.

“He loved his motorbikes, he loved to fix stuff and you would always find Jamie with something in his hands fixing something.

“There was never a day you wouldn’t see Jamie doing something or giving someone a hand.

“He was always there helping out. No matter what the weather was like, he would be there.”

Police appeal for witnesses to Kingskettle crash

Sergeant Colin Morrison issued an appeal for information about the crash.

He said. “Our thoughts remain with Mr Murdoch’s family and friends.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would ask anyone who may be able to assist who hasn’t spoken to police to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2348 of November 28.”