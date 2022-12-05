Family’s tribute to motorcyclist, 29, killed in Fife crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Family’s tribute to motorcyclist, 29, killed in Fife crash

By Laura Devlin
December 5 2022, 12.21pm Updated: December 5 2022, 12.48pm
Jamie Murdoch. Image: Police Scotland.
Jamie Murdoch. Image: Police Scotland.

A motorcyclist who died in a head-on crash on a rural Fife road has been named as Jamie Murdoch from Leven.

He was pronounced dead at the scene – a minor road near Kingskettle – on Monday November 28.

Mr Murdoch was driving a Honda motorbike when he collided with a grey VW Golf.

The driver of the Golf, a 51-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Family tributes to Jamie Murdoch

Mr Murdoch’s family paid tribute to the 29-year-old, saying he was a “loving boyfriend, son and brother”.

They said in a statement: “Jamie was a loving boyfriend, loving son, loving brother to his sister and brothers and a loving cousin.

“He was sadly taken from us too soon and he will never be forgotten.

Jamie Murdoch’s family have told of their grief over his death.

“Jamie was always there for you if you needed him.

“He loved his motorbikes, he loved to fix stuff and you would always find Jamie with something in his hands fixing something.

“There was never a day you wouldn’t see Jamie doing something or giving someone a hand.

“He was always there helping out. No matter what the weather was like, he would be there.”

Police appeal for witnesses to Kingskettle crash

Sergeant Colin Morrison issued an appeal for information about the crash.

He said. “Our thoughts remain with Mr Murdoch’s family and friends.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would ask anyone who may be able to assist who hasn’t spoken to police to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2348 of November 28.”

