Home News Dundee

Dundee SNP split over Westminster leadership race

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 5 2022, 12.41pm Updated: December 6 2022, 10.26am
Chris Law and Stewart Hosie are backing different candidates.
Chris Law and Stewart Hosie are backing different candidates.

Dundee SNP MPs Stewart Hosie and Chris Law are split over who they want to see succeed Ian Blackford as their party’s Westminster chief.

Stephen Flynn, born in the City of Discovery, is running against Glasgow MP Alison Thewliss in the hope of taking on the top job.

Mr Blackford announced last week he would step down from his post just weeks after reports Mr Flynn intended to mount a leadership challenge against him.

Veteran Dundee East MP Mr Hosie, who was previously SNP deputy leader, has backed Mr Flynn to become the party’s House of Commons chief.

But Dundee West’s Chris Law is lending his support to Ms Thewliss, who is the SNP’s finance spokesperson at Westminster.

Mr Law said: “Alison Thewliss has proven time and again that she is a talented politician who can effectively take on the Tories.

“We need a fierce and formidable team to lead us to independence, and I trust that Alison is the person who can put that together.”

Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn hopes to become leader. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen MP Mr Flynn, who was born and grew up in Dundee, became an immediate favourite to win the leadership race after Mr Blackford said he would step back on Thursday.

But he only announced his candidacy on Sunday night, a full day after Ms Thewliss ensured he would not be able to run unchallenged.

Mr Blackford’s successor will be announced to the public on Tuesday evening.

Alison Thewliss is also running to be leader.

The party will also decide on a new Westminster deputy leader.

Ms Thewliss has urged her backers to support Lanarkshire MP Stuart McDonald.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that SNP firebrand Mhairi Black will stand with the hope of being Mr Flynn’s number two.

Ian Blackford.
Ian Blackford announced he was quitting. Image: PA.

Stepping down last week, Mr Blackford said whoever is chosen as the group’s new chief will have his full support.

The next party leader is expected to play a major role in trying to deliver Nicola Sturgeon’s alternative route to independence.

The first minister has said the SNP will fight the next Westminster election on the sole issue of leaving the UK.

