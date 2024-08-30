Remembering the community centre that gave Dundee youngsters ‘a magical time in life’

Fintry Community Centre was a rite of passage for youngsters growing up in the estate in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Fintry Clubbie – as it was affectionately known – provided plenty of activities and brought joy for so many who passed through the doors.

The Fintry housing scheme was built on farmland between 1949 and 1960 to tackle overcrowding in a city that was running out of space.

The Fintry Clubbie opened in 1964.

It was the perfect place to beat the boredom.

Old photos will mark special milestone

A membership card was the passport to hanging out with like-minded individuals who enjoyed playing table tennis, pool, darts, football and board games.

One of the highlights was queuing at the tuck-shop, which stocked everything from Johnny’s Onion Rings and Space Raiders to Pola-Cola.

The Easter, Halloween and Christmas discos were legendary.

The memories may have faded but former members have been digging through old boxes of photographs to give people a flavour of what it was like.

They provide an intriguing insight into the history of the place.

The newly-found photos will go on display on Saturday to mark a special milestone.

Fintry Community Centre – now called the Finmill Centre – will host an open day to celebrate its 60th anniversary and these images will take centre stage.

Fintry Clubbie ‘a huge part of the community’

Dundee poet and playwright Gary Robertson is among the former members taking part.

He moved to Fintry Road in 1974 and the Clubbie became a home from home.

“The Fintry Clubbie was a huge part of the community for so many,” he said.

“I joined the 5-11s club in the mid-1970s.

“There was something really simple but rewarding (about) having that physical piece of card that was your membership.

“We’d go along on a Tuesday and a Thursday to play mostly games, such as table tennis, darts, pool, football and generally hang out.

“At first, the music wasn’t really important, but as time went on we’d go to the open disco at Easter, Halloween or Christmas when we’d be allowed in with the older ones.

“These discos were where we saw the magic that music and fashion brought.

“It really was a magical time in life.

“The Northern Soul was massive and we’d watch in amazement at these acrobat soul punters dancing like maniacs.

“I won a selection box for being the best Northern Soul dancer at a junior disco.

“The legendary Charlie Morgan called me out as ‘Black Panther the Soul Dancer’.

“I’d tried to emulate the older ones – very badly, I may add – with spins, back flips and swallow dives, nearly killing myself in the process.”

Jeans were burning on the dance floor

Gang culture was still prevalent at the time but there was never any trouble.

There were all sorts of hobbies for all age groups.

The Fintry Pipe Band had chanter practice in one of the rooms.

The Fintry five-a-side tournament was a huge event in the playing fields and teams would come from all over to challenge each other.

Gary said: “I remember in 1977 a team turned up from Douglas without football strips and played in their skinhead gear which was hilarious.

“They ran about in Doc Marten boots, bleached jeans, braces and Fred Perry’s!

“1977 was also the year when I recall going down to the Clubbie one night and seeing the most incredible sight ever.

“Punk rock seemed to hit Dundee overnight and loads of people were in the queue wearing torn clothes, safety pins, chains, badges and sporting spiked hair.

“By 1978, our wee squad had got into it and began buying the vinyl.

“We’d hand it to the DJs, who were locals, and wait patiently for White Riot or Where Have All The Bootboys Gone? to come on so we could get a pogo.

“One hilarious memory was when young Mac had bleached these new stretch jeans but obviously hadn’t diluted the bleach.

“As the night wore on the pogoing was in full flow.

“Mac’s jeans began to disintegrate and were in tatters.

“He had to hotfoot it up the road to get changed while we all fell about laughing.”

Youth leaders gave up so much for kids

Gary said youth club leaders like Charlie Morgan were amazing role models and managed to foster a sense of belonging.

“Charlie and John Middleton and his wife gave so much of their own free time and commitment to ensure generations of youths had some real enjoyment and community friendship in life,” he said.

“They organised trips to other community centres to play five-a-sides.

“Gang culture had returned with a bang so it was always a bit dodgy going to another scheme but we usually got home safely.

“Another huge thing was being taken far and wide.

“We sometimes went camping to places such as St Andrews, Blair Drummond, Kinloch Rannoch, Loch Morlich and Aviemore.

“This was like travelling to the other side of the world.

“The adventures and fun was unforgettable.”

Football legends at the Fintry Clubbie

In the 1970s the Fintry Clubbie travelled to West Germany for a football tour that included matches against West German community centres.

The Fintry team included former Dundee and Rangers player Cammy Fraser.

Dundee United player John Reilly used to volunteer on a Friday night.

Another highlight was playing football in the Linlathen High School gym hall on a Wednesday night where the leaders would join in.

“Getting to play with or against John Reilly was a real honour for us young United fans and when he went on to win the Premier League it was all the more sweeter knowing he stayed near us all in Fintry,” said Gary.

“These were just some of the wonderful times from the Fintry Clubbie.

“I’m sure I speak for all those who attended in saying a huge thank you to all the leaders over the years for making all of our lives that great deal richer.”

Charlie Morgan will also be there on Saturday.

He was 14 when he became a member and stayed until he was 41.

Charlie loved his time at Fintry Clubbie

Charlie is a legendary name in Fintry.

He was the club leader and many considered him a second father.

He told me: “It became a really close-knit community with so many lasting friendships.

“I ended up being there four or five times a week.

“It was a wonderful time in my life.”

The 1970s and 1980s heyday of the Fintry Clubbie is a distant memory but the Finmill Centre is still at the heart of community life for youngsters today.

The open day will take place on Saturday from 2pm to 8pm.