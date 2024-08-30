Remembering the community centre that gave Dundee youngsters ‘a magical time in life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remembering the community centre that gave Dundee youngsters ‘a magical time in life’

The Fintry Clubbie opened 60 years ago and became a home from home for the area's children. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Members of Fintry Community stand beside a loaded minibus as the 5-11 Club takes a trip to Kinloch Rannoch in April 1979.
The 5-11 Club trip to Kinloch Rannoch in April 1979. Image: Supplied.

Fintry Community Centre was a rite of passage for youngsters growing up in the estate in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Fintry Clubbie – as it was affectionately known – provided plenty of activities and brought joy for so many who passed through the doors.

The Fintry housing scheme was built on farmland between 1949 and 1960 to tackle overcrowding in a city that was running out of space.

The Fintry Clubbie opened in 1964.

It was the perfect place to beat the boredom.

Old photos will mark special milestone

A membership card was the passport to hanging out with like-minded individuals who enjoyed playing table tennis, pool, darts, football and board games.

One of the highlights was queuing at the tuck-shop, which stocked everything from Johnny’s Onion Rings and Space Raiders to Pola-Cola.

The Easter, Halloween and Christmas discos were legendary.

adults and youngsters walking along a pavement
Was the 1970s the golden age of fashion crimes? Image: Supplied.

The memories may have faded but former members have been digging through old boxes of photographs to give people a flavour of what it was like.

They provide an intriguing insight into the history of the place.

The newly-found photos will go on display on Saturday to mark a special milestone.

Fintry Community Centre photo albums on display.
Fintry Community Centre photo albums on display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Fintry Community Centre – now called the Finmill Centre – will host an open day to celebrate its 60th anniversary and these images will take centre stage.

Fintry Clubbie ‘a huge part of the community’

Dundee poet and playwright Gary Robertson is among the former members taking part.

He moved to Fintry Road in 1974 and the Clubbie became a home from home.

Gary Robertson running indoors while on a trip with Fintry Clubbie in 1979.
Gary Robertson on a trip with Fintry Clubbie in 1979. Image: Supplied.

“The Fintry Clubbie was a huge part of the community for so many,” he said.

“I joined the 5-11s club in the mid-1970s.

“There was something really simple but rewarding (about) having that physical piece of card that was your membership.

four boys playing pool in Fintry Clubbie in 1979.
A game of pool in Fintry Clubbie in 1979. Image: Supplied.

“We’d go along on a Tuesday and a Thursday to play mostly games, such as table tennis, darts, pool, football and generally hang out.

“At first, the music wasn’t really important, but as time went on we’d go to the open disco at Easter, Halloween or Christmas when we’d be allowed in with the older ones.

“These discos were where we saw the magic that music and fashion brought.

“It really was a magical time in life.

a group of boys smiling for the camera
Recognise anyone from this 1979 picture? Image: Supplied.

“The Northern Soul was massive and we’d watch in amazement at these acrobat soul punters dancing like maniacs.

“I won a selection box for being the best Northern Soul dancer at a junior disco.

“The legendary Charlie Morgan called me out as ‘Black Panther the Soul Dancer’.

“I’d tried to emulate the older ones – very badly, I may add – with spins, back flips and swallow dives, nearly killing myself in the process.”

Jeans were burning on the dance floor

Gang culture was still prevalent at the time but there was never any trouble.

There were all sorts of hobbies for all age groups.

The Fintry Pipe Band had chanter practice in one of the rooms.

two girls holding bats as they play Table tennis in the Fintry Clubbie in 1979.
Table tennis in the Fintry Clubbie in 1979. Image: Supplied.

The Fintry five-a-side tournament was a huge event in the playing fields and teams would come from all over to challenge each other.

Gary said: “I remember in 1977 a team turned up from Douglas without football strips and played in their skinhead gear which was hilarious.

“They ran about in Doc Marten boots, bleached jeans, braces and Fred Perry’s!

children dancing during gala week in 1979.
Dancing during gala week in 1979. Image: Supplied.

“1977 was also the year when I recall going down to the Clubbie one night and seeing the most incredible sight ever.

“Punk rock seemed to hit Dundee overnight and loads of people were in the queue wearing torn clothes, safety pins, chains, badges and sporting spiked hair.

“By 1978, our wee squad had got into it and began buying the vinyl.

“We’d hand it to the DJs, who were locals, and wait patiently for White Riot or Where Have All The Bootboys Gone? to come on so we could get a pogo.

a group of boys smile for the camera on a Kinloch Rannoch trip in April 1979.
A Kinloch Rannoch trip in April 1979. Image: Supplied.

“One hilarious memory was when young Mac had bleached these new stretch jeans but obviously hadn’t diluted the bleach.

“As the night wore on the pogoing was in full flow.

“Mac’s jeans began to disintegrate and were in tatters.

“He had to hotfoot it up the road to get changed while we all fell about laughing.”

Youth leaders gave up so much for kids

Gary said youth club leaders like Charlie Morgan were amazing role models and managed to foster a sense of belonging.

four children pose for a pic beside a park bridge in Inverness on a 1979 trip.
Jazz hands in Inverness on a 1979 trip. Image: Supplied.

“Charlie and John Middleton and his wife gave so much of their own free time and commitment to ensure generations of youths had some real enjoyment and community friendship in life,” he said.

“They organised trips to other community centres to play five-a-sides.

“Gang culture had returned with a bang so it was always a bit dodgy going to another scheme but we usually got home safely.

“Another huge thing was being taken far and wide.

Fintry Community Centre photo albums
Fintry Community Centre photo albums. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“We sometimes went camping to places such as St Andrews, Blair Drummond, Kinloch Rannoch, Loch Morlich and Aviemore.

“This was like travelling to the other side of the world.

“The adventures and fun was unforgettable.”

Football legends at the Fintry Clubbie

In the 1970s the Fintry Clubbie travelled to West Germany for a football tour that included matches against West German community centres.

The Fintry team included former Dundee and Rangers player Cammy Fraser.

Dundee United player John Reilly used to volunteer on a Friday night.

members of the 5-11 Club sitting on a wall at Kinloch Rannoch in July 1981.
The 5-11 Club at Kinloch Rannoch in July 1981. Image: Supplied.

Another highlight was playing football in the Linlathen High School gym hall on a Wednesday night where the leaders would join in.

“Getting to play with or against John Reilly was a real honour for us young United fans and when he went on to win the Premier League it was all the more sweeter knowing he stayed near us all in Fintry,” said Gary.

“These were just some of the wonderful times from the Fintry Clubbie.

“I’m sure I speak for all those who attended in saying a huge thank you to all the leaders over the years for making all of our lives that great deal richer.”

kids tucking in at a tuck shop for the 5-11 Club at Kinloch Rannoch in July 1979.
Tuck shop for the 5-11 Club at Kinloch Rannoch in July 1979. Image: Supplied.

Charlie Morgan will also be there on Saturday.

He was 14 when he became a member and stayed until he was 41.

Charlie loved his time at Fintry Clubbie

Charlie is a legendary name in Fintry.

He was the club leader and many considered him a second father.

Fintry Clubbie legend Charlie Morgan pictured beside a minibus back in the day.
Fintry Clubbie legend Charlie Morgan back in the day. Image: Supplied.

He told me: “It became a really close-knit community with so many lasting friendships.

“I ended up being there four or five times a week.

“It was a wonderful time in my life.”

The 1970s and 1980s heyday of the Fintry Clubbie is a distant memory but the Finmill Centre is still at the heart of community life for youngsters today.

The open day will take place on Saturday from 2pm to 8pm.

