Dundee striker Kwame Thomas targets more goals after ‘sitting at home in the dark’ during lengthy concussion recovery

Kwame Thomas is determined to add to his first Dundee goal after a “weird” spell out with concussion that lasted almost five weeks.

Recovery meant sitting in a darkened room for hours on end, unable to even watch TV to pass the time.

But the former England U/20 international returned with a bang, scoring after just four minutes on the pitch in last weekend’s 7-0 pasting of Hamilton.

Thomas rose to head in the seventh goal with a fine header and he’s keen to get more time on the pitch this afternoon in a key clash at Arbroath.

“I was delighted to get my first goal for the club. It has been a long time coming,” the Sutton United loanee said.

“It was just good to finally hit the back of the net.

“When you are watching a game like that, you could see we were creating chance after chance and you are thinking, please get me on as I just need one or two of them to get a goal.

“I think it took me four minutes after I came on and I got the chance I wanted.

“Hopefully I can add even more.

First promotion

“It was annoying to be out with concussion as obviously it is something that you can’t control or do something about.

“So for me now it is all about finishing the season as strongly as I can and I will see how many goals I can get in the six games remaining.

“Hopefully that helps the team get the results we want.

“There are some lads in the dressing-room who have won promotion but I haven’t yet.

“So I am determined this will be my first one.”

‘Sitting at home in the dark’

After taking a hefty hit which required hospital treatment in the February defeat at Greenock Morton, Thomas did return to the pitch just a week later.

And it wasn’t until the following week before “delayed symptoms” appeared and left Thomas hugely frustrated.

“I actually felt OK about three or four days after I got injured,” Thomas explained.

“I did all the steps you are supposed to do, I felt completely fine and got back into training.

“I came on for the Inverness game near the end and still felt fine.

“It wasn’t until the Monday in training that I had delayed symptoms.

“I was feeling a bit of sensitivity to light and a bit fuzzy in my head.

“I’ve had concussion before and I have come back within seven to 14 days but this has ended up being a month.

“I wouldn’t say it is the worst bang to the head I have had but it was quite weird.

“If you have hurt your ankle or your hamstring, then you can be in the gym doing stuff to help it.

“But mine was pretty much sitting at home in the dark because I had a sensitivity to light.

“It was very frustrating as you can’t do anything.

“There was literally nothing I could do – I slept a lot!

“Alex Jakubiak gave me his sunglasses so I could wear them as that helped.

“I could watch TV for a little bit with them on.

“It was very, very boring so I am glad that’s behind me.”