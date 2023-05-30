Why being made redundant was ‘one of the best days’ for Perth businesswoman

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth woman said being made redundant was “one of the happiest days” of her life as it allowed her to launch her own business.

Louise Ormerod lost her job with SSE last September.

She said the process had been ongoing for about two years and was relieved when it concluded.

After leaving the energy giant, she turned her attentions to her fine art printing business, Craigrossie Printing, which she had launched with husband Ross last May and was running alongside working full-time.

However, when she was made redundant, the lifelong arts fan decided to throw herself into her own venture.

‘It was such a relief’

Louise said: “I was waiting on my redundancy for about two years.

“Work had been a bit miserable seeing people leaving and winding down.

“I knew there wasn’t a future there for me, so I’d been building up, planning and saving money.

“The day I finally went was one of the happiest days of my life.

“It was just such a relief it was over and done with, and I could look to my future again.”

Perth business founded from love of art

The business specialises in high quality fine art reproductions along with providing services for artists and local businesses, including digital printing for posters and flyers.

It is based at The Creative Exchange on Stormont Street in the Fair City.

Louise said: “I’ve been an arts fan for as long as I can remember – I’ve always loved making, drawing and painting.

“I’ve always wanted to work in a creative industry.”

In the year since its launch, the Perth business has carried out work for the Royal National Mòd.

Craigrossie Printing also became the official printers for Perthshire Open Studios.

Future plans for Craigrossie Printing

Louise outlined her future plans for the business.

She added: “We want to make sure printing is accessible for people – a lot of companies stipulate minimum orders but with us people can just come in and print what they need.

“We’re also discussing with Business Gateway the possibility of taking on staff. I can see that being a potential in the next year or so.

“It’s going really well and we’re really busy. It’s been busier than we thought with the cost-of-living crisis.

“We do put a lot in, but it’s enjoyable – quite often it doesn’t feel like work.

“I have to pinch myself sometimes that I’m surrounded by people with so much talent and I can help them take their work to another level.”

Craigrossie Printing: Perth business ‘flourishing’

Louise has had support from Business Gateway, who helped with market research and a digital marketing strategy.

She added: “I was invested in growing my business, but I had no idea where to start, so it was a huge help to have my local Business Gateway adviser on hand to help.

“The support and encouragement I have received has been fantastic. It’s given me the confidence to keep pushing myself to achieve even more.”

Emma Kilani, adviser at Business Gateway, added: “Louise has worked incredibly hard to get to where she is.

“It has been great to see the business flourish in such a short time.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work together on her mission to support local artists with their printing needs.”