Why being made redundant was ‘one of the best days’ for Perth businesswoman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Why being made redundant was ‘one of the best days’ for Perth businesswoman

Louise said she loves helping artists with their work, adding "I have to pinch myself sometimes".

By Gavin Harper
Craigrossie Printing founder Louise Ormerod. Image: Craigrossie Printing.
Craigrossie Printing founder Louise Ormerod. Image: Craigrossie Printing.

A Perth woman said being made redundant was “one of the happiest days” of her life as it allowed her to launch her own business.

Louise Ormerod lost her job with SSE last September.

She said the process had been ongoing for about two years and was relieved when it concluded.

After leaving the energy giant, she turned her attentions to her fine art printing business, Craigrossie Printing, which she had launched with husband Ross last May and was running alongside working full-time.

However, when she was made redundant, the lifelong arts fan decided to throw herself into her own venture.

‘It was such a relief’

Louise said: “I was waiting on my redundancy for about two years.

“Work had been a bit miserable seeing people leaving and winding down.

“I knew there wasn’t a future there for me, so I’d been building up, planning and saving money.

Louise Ormerod was made redundant by SSE last year. Image: Craigrossie Printing

“The day I finally went was one of the happiest days of my life.

“It was just such a relief it was over and done with, and I could look to my future again.”

Perth business founded from love of art

The business specialises in high quality fine art reproductions along with providing services for artists and local businesses, including digital printing for posters and flyers.

It is based at The Creative Exchange on Stormont Street in the Fair City.

Louise said: “I’ve been an arts fan for as long as I can remember – I’ve always loved making, drawing and painting.

“I’ve always wanted to work in a creative industry.”

Louise Ormerod said she’s always wanted to work in a creative industry. Image: Craigrossie Printing.

In the year since its launch, the Perth business has carried out work for the Royal National Mòd.

Craigrossie Printing also became the official printers for Perthshire Open Studios.

Future plans for Craigrossie Printing

Louise outlined her future plans for the business.

She added: “We want to make sure printing is accessible for people – a lot of companies stipulate minimum orders but with us people can just come in and print what they need.

“We’re also discussing with Business Gateway the possibility of taking on staff. I can see that being a potential in the next year or so.

Perth Creative Exchange. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It’s going really well and we’re really busy. It’s been busier than we thought with the cost-of-living crisis.

“We do put a lot in, but it’s enjoyable – quite often it doesn’t feel like work.

“I have to pinch myself sometimes that I’m surrounded by people with so much talent and I can help them take their work to another level.”

Craigrossie Printing: Perth business ‘flourishing’

Louise has had support from Business Gateway, who helped with market research and a digital marketing strategy.

She added: “I was invested in growing my business, but I had no idea where to start, so it was a huge help to have my local Business Gateway adviser on hand to help.

“The support and encouragement I have received has been fantastic. It’s given me the confidence to keep pushing myself to achieve even more.”

Emma Kilani, adviser at Business Gateway, added: “Louise has worked incredibly hard to get to where she is.

“It has been great to see the business flourish in such a short time.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work together on her mission to support local artists with their printing needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]