Aidan Connolly signs new two-year contract at Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers have been boosted by the news that top-goalscorer Aidan Connolly will remain at the club beyond the summer.

The winger scored 15 goals in the most recent season, many of them spectacular.

Connolly’s contract was due to expire this summer but he has now put pen to paper on a deal until June 2025.

The 27-year-old returned to Stark’s Park in 2021 after spells with York City, Dunfermline and Falkirk.

Before that he spent time at Stark’s Park after leaving Dundee United by mutual consent.

Manager Ian Murray told Raith Rovers’ website: “I’m really happy Aidan has agreed to re-sign for the Rovers.

“He was our top goalscorer in the last two seasons and will be an important member of our squad for the coming season.

“He adds work rate, goals and quality to our team.”

The news of Connolly’s new deal comes on the same day Rovers confirmed Scott McGill as their second summer signing.