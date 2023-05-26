Jamie MacDonald leads Raith Rovers exits as Fife club continue talks with key midfielder

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie MacDonald heads a list of six Raith departures with the veteran keeper ending his three-year stay in Kirkcaldy.

MacDonald, 37, was Rovers’ first choice keeper last season and kept 11 clean sheets in 41 games.

But after playing 123 games for the Fifers in three years, he is leaving Stark’s Park.

👤 Retained & released. Here is the confirmed list of players either retained, released or in discussion ahead of the new season. We wish Jamie, Ryan, Connor, Tom, Luke and Greig the best of luck for the future. ⚽️ News about pre-season friendlies will be shared shortly. pic.twitter.com/DvLFCxRZmX — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) May 26, 2023

Raith have also confirmed that Ryan Nolan, Connor McBride, Tom Lang, Luke Mahady and Greig Young will be leaving.

They are in talks with midfielder Brad Spencer in a bid to retain the services of the midfielder.

The moves follow the captures of Scott McGill and Dylan Corr with further announcements over new signings imminent.

MacDonald’s departure is the biggest surprise in the Rovers list.

He celebrated his 500th career game earlier this year and paid tribute to legendary late ex-Dundee United goalkeeper Billy Thomson for the influence on his career.

MacDonald spent 11 years at Hearts before starring for Queen of the South, Falkirk and Kilmarnock.

He helped them lift the SPFL Trust Trophy in 2022.