Jamie MacDonald pays tribute to ‘sorely missed’ Billy Thomson as Raith Rovers stalwart reflects on 500 career appearances

Jamie MacDonald singled out former Dundee United goalkeeper Billy Thomson for praise when asked about the influences on his career.

MacDonald listed many managers, goalkeeping coaches, teammates and family members when acknowledging those who have helped him in his career.

He gave special mentions to a few, amount them former Raith manager John McGlynn who brought him to the club back in 2020.

“He was my youth coach at Hearts,” said MacDonald. “I have a lot of time for John.

“He’s a good man – a great football coach as well. He is probably the reason why I’m here.

“When I spoke to John it was a large part of coming here was him and I’m very thankful and grateful for that. I’ve loved my time here.”

Thomson tribute

Before that MacDonald spent five years at Rugby Park where Thomson – who died earlier this year – was his goalkeeping coach.

“I had a great five years at Kilmarnock with Billy, he was a great man and he’ll be sorely missed,” added.

“He was someone I could really get on with – we were similar characters.

“He was quite a quiet man, and when he said his piece you listened. I’m a bit like that myself, I try to not to be too serious all the time.

“I think you lose enjoyment sometimes by being too involved in it. Sometimes you just have to take it for what it is and enjoy it for what it is.

“Billy was definitely that kind of character as well.”

The Raith Rovers keeper has no intention of hanging up the gloves any time soon after playing in his 500th senior match in Friday’s 0-0 draw with Ayr United.

The 36-year-old marked the occasion – his 104th appearance for Rovers – with a penalty save and clean sheet, earning him a place in the SPFL Team of the Week.

Italian inspiration

In a wide-ranging interview with Raith TV, MacDonald revealed that – like many others his age – he grew up on a diet of Gazzetta Football Italia.

Gianluca Pagliuca was his Serie A idol while closer to home he was a fan of Andy Goram – drawn to the keepers of smaller stature, like himself, and forced to rely more on positioning and reflexes.

He said goalkeeping “can be a lonely place” and given their constant proximity to fans, often alone, there can be anything ranging from criticism to abuse – sometimes from your own support.

“There’s not really much you can say or do, you just have to try and block it out and get on with it,” added MacDonald.

For now, the Rovers keeper is still “loving it” and hopes to make it to 600 appearances.

He will have the chance to add to his Scottish Cup and Challenge Cup winners’ medals – with Hearts and Raith respectively – when Rovers take on Hamilton in the SPFL Trust Trophy final this month, the sixth final of his career.