Home News Dundee

Dundee’s sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
March 1 2023, 4.54pm Updated: March 1 2023, 4.56pm
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee City Council is set to greenlight spending for upgrading two sporting facilities along with a list of other upcoming projects.

The local authority’s city development committee will meet Monday to approve contracts for a combined £307k at two sites.

These are a “multi-use games area” (MUGA) at Grove Academy in Broughty Ferry priced at £89k and a new hardwood floor at Dundee International Sports Complex (DISC), in the northeast of the city, costing £218k.

Doe Sports (North) based in Methil, Fife will undertake the MUGA project, with the council’s own construction services doing the work at DISC.

If approved, it’s hoped both projects will be completed by the end of the summer.

A new multi-use games facility is planned for Grove Academy in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

‘Reduce inequalities in health’

Steven Rome depute convener of the committee and SNP councillor for North East said: “Ensuring that our communities have opportunities to enjoy sport and leisure activities using the best possible facilities is key to reducing inequalities in health.

“By making investments like this in new amenities in our communities we will also help to deliver safer and stronger localities.”

Steven Rome (right) with Dundee City Council leader, John Alexander.

‘Toilets for schools’

Other tenders include refurbishing toilets at Wallacetown Nursery school at a total cost of £117,576

At St John’s High School, £150,705 is allocated to refurbish and convert staff toilets for use by students along with a replacement block for staff.

Work at both sites will again be done by council construction services.

£86k will also be spent at St John’s to replace fire alarms and smoke detectors.

Falkirk-based Chemcem will likely be approved to replace the deck and undertake other maintenance work on the Craigmill Bridge at a cost of £58,760.

