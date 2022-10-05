Can football help improve learning? Grove Academy is finding out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When lockdown restrictions lifted and schools slowly began to return to normal, Grove Academy realised it might have a problem.

The disruption caused by school closures and the uncertainty of the pandemic had left of cohort of pupils struggling to engage with their education.

But instead of punishing those who have disconnected with schooling, Grove Academy has instead created an alternative curriculum to help them get back on track – using football.

The school has collaborated with Broughty Athletic Junior Football Club and the Dundee United Community Trust to create the Whitton Park project.

Grove Academy using football as a hook

The project sees the pupils take part in morning football coaching sessions, which are combined with literacy and numeracy activities.

Grove Academy rector Graham Hutton said: “Once we came back from lockdown we realised that there was a slight problem with the S2 year group.

“They weren’t buying into their education and they had been a bubble really for two years.

“We thought long and hard about this and we came up with the idea of using football as a hook.”

“Crucial to their development”

Using football coaching, the sessions aim to enhance the social and emotional wellbeing of pupils, as well as developing maturity and employability.

Each week there is a different topic for pupils to learn about, including health and wellbeing, fitness and diet.

“It’s those soft skills – interacting with each other and them to work together – that’s crucial to their development”, Mr Hutton explained.

“It’s about making a difference and letting them see the relevance to their own lives of what they are learning.”

Community effort

The project is a community effort and the collaboration with Broughty Ferry Athletic gives the club an opportunity for their facilities to be used by more than just their players.

Gordon Deuchars, chairman of the club, said: “Our main thing is to get the kids playing football and keeping them off the street. I grew up in this area and I’ve seen hard times and sad stories.”

“The likelihood is these kids could be expelled from school, hanging about the streets causing bother. So to see them playing football is a great tool and we can help them.

“We have a great facility here which is under-utilised during the day, so it was a win-win situation for both the school and the community club.”

“Hopefully we can build it further”

The project is also giving the pupils opportunities away from school and the benefits are already showing.

“A number of the kids who are here through the week are helping out the coaches for the soccer camps as well,” Gordon added.

“It’s the early stages (of the project) but we are looking to see where we can take this. Hopefully we can build it further.

“There is nothing to stop these kids from playing and engaging with teams of all levels and age groups.”