Can football help improve learning? Grove Academy is finding out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Can football help improve learning? Grove Academy is finding out

By Laura Devlin
October 5 2022, 3.00pm
Picture shows; Rebecca Ewen, 14, Elidh Mcilravey, 14, Lola Lucas, 13, Neave Donaldson, 14 and Kiarra Fenemore, 14. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Picture shows; Rebecca Ewen, 14, Elidh Mcilravey, 14, Lola Lucas, 13, Neave Donaldson, 14 and Kiarra Fenemore, 14. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

When lockdown restrictions lifted and schools slowly began to return to normal, Grove Academy realised it might have a problem.

The disruption caused by school closures and the uncertainty of the pandemic had left of cohort of pupils struggling to engage with their education.

But instead of punishing those who have disconnected with schooling, Grove Academy has instead created an alternative curriculum to help them get back on track – using football.

The school has collaborated with Broughty Athletic Junior Football Club and the Dundee United Community Trust to create the Whitton Park project.

The group all together. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Grove Academy using football as a hook

The project sees the pupils take part in morning football coaching sessions, which are combined with literacy and numeracy activities.

Grove Academy rector Graham Hutton said: “Once we came back from lockdown we realised that there was a slight problem with the S2 year group.

“They weren’t buying into their education and they had been a bubble really for two years.

“We thought long and hard about this and we came up with the idea of using football as a hook.”

“Crucial to their development”

Using football coaching, the sessions aim to enhance the social and emotional wellbeing of pupils, as well as developing maturity and employability.

Each week there is a different topic for pupils to learn about, including health and wellbeing, fitness and diet.

The lads play a game of five-a-side. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It’s those soft skills – interacting with each other and them to work together – that’s crucial to their development”, Mr Hutton explained.

“It’s about making a difference and letting them see the relevance to their own lives of what they are learning.”

Community effort

The project is a community effort and the collaboration with Broughty Ferry Athletic gives the club an opportunity for their facilities to be used by more than just their players.

Gordon Deuchars, chairman of the club, said: “Our main thing is to get the kids playing football and keeping them off the street. I grew up in this area and I’ve seen hard times and sad stories.”

Getting stuck in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“The likelihood is these kids could be expelled from school, hanging about the streets causing bother. So to see them playing football is a great tool and we can help them.

“We have a great facility here which is under-utilised during the day, so it was a win-win situation for both the school and the community club.”

“Hopefully we can build it further”

The project is also giving the pupils opportunities away from school and the benefits are already showing.

“A number of the kids who are here through the week are helping out the coaches for the soccer camps as well,” Gordon added.

“It’s the early stages (of the project) but we are looking to see where we can take this. Hopefully we can build it further.

“There is nothing to stop these kids from playing and engaging with teams of all levels and age groups.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. School dinners meals taken from one Dundee primary school. Tayside Contracts Picture shows; School dinners meals. Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 28/09/2022
SURVEY: Dundee parents express anger over school dinners - tell us what you think
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Days of our lives school snaps Picture shows; Grove Academy pupils. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Grove…
Students Anna Cambridge and Jude Lee with Florence Rogers, St Andrews University PhD student, and English teacher George Connor. Pic credit: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading…
Courier - News - Sheanne Mulholland - Pumpkins at Scottish Deer Park - CR0031390 - Cupar - Picture Shows: Owner Gavin Findlay with son Hunter (20 months) choosing a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch - Friday 8th October 2021 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Where to pick your own pumpkin in Tayside and Fife
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Evan Lyon has received a Courier Gold Star for stepping up at the last minute to take on a main part in the High School Musical show by Dundee Schools Musical Theatre (DSMT). Picture shows; Evan Lyon. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/09/2022
St John's High pupil Evan Lyon, 13, wins Gold Star for stepping up to…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Viewforth High School Covid absences Picture shows; Viewforth High School. Google Maps. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/11/2020
Why is Fife's Viewforth High School among most overcrowded in Scotland?
Cupar Youth Cafe members with some of their 20 year anniversary story boards
Cupar Youth Cafe 20th anniversary: 20 Stories for 20 Years exhibition celebrates positive impact
Pupils at St Leonards School - image correlating the article about St Leonards open day
Getting ready for the journey of life: open day at St Leonards school

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…

Editor's Picks