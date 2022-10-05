From Fortnite to FIFA: Scotland’s first gaming van created by Broughty Ferry dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From Fortnite to FIFA: Scotland’s first gaming van created by Broughty Ferry dad

By Maria Gran
October 5 2022, 3.46pm Updated: October 5 2022, 4.28pm
Ross Lemon, owner of The Gaming Van. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Ross Lemon, owner of The Gaming Van. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Behind the wheel of a van decorated with Fortnite characters sits Broughty Ferry man Ross Lemon, taking The Gaming Van to his next event.

From the outside the Mercedes Sprinter looks like any other decorated van, but step inside and it is a gamer’s paradise.

Five PlayStation 5s, five Xboxes and one Nintendo Switch connect to 10 television screens, providing hours worth of entertainment.

Ross takes his mobile gaming room almost anywhere, from birthday parties to corporate events.

“Children’s parties are my main business, they play their favourite games together rather than being separated, screaming at each other through headphones,” he says.

The inside of Ross’ Mercedes Sprinter isn’t quite like other vans. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“They jump in the back of the van as soon as the doors open.

“You can see them hyping each other up and start screaming when you’re pulling in the driveway.”

Dundee gaming van first in Scotland

Ross got the idea from colleagues in his former career working offshore, as they had seen gaming vans in England – but he found nothing here.

After a friend in England created his own van, he took the leap and set up Scotland’s first mobile gaming van.

As Covid-19 hit, Ross was made redundant from his offshore job. But The Gaming Van was finished and ready for business.

He says: “When the schools started again in August, I started doing parties after the first lockdown.

“Since I set up, there’s been vans built by others in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Dundee Gaming Vans feature popular characters from Fortnite. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“So, I put a van in the Lothian area in April.”

Ross also has another driver taking the second van around Dundee, Edinburgh and the surrounding towns.

He’s noticed that word of mouth is the business’ most important marketing tool. Often he’ll see the same children at different birthday parties.

Curious parents will also stick their heads in the back of the van to have a look at what’s going on.

From Minecraft to FIFA

The most common age group to play in the van are seven to 12-year-olds. With two children himself, Ross had the perfect testers.

However, for Kobus, 12, and nine-year-old Roni, the novelty of having a gaming van parked in their driveway wore off quickly.

Ross adds: “For first couple weeks it was the best thing ever. Now it never gets looked at.

The Gaming Van has a variety of different games, but the most popular are Minecraft, Fortnite, Roblox, FIFA and GTA. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“Young kids around seven and eight often play Minecraft and Roblox. When they get to nine they’re all Fortnite daft.

“Now and again I’ll play kids in the van if someone wants a game of FIFA for example.

“Or if there’s a free screen in the van I’ll try a game out to check if it’s worth downloading for other parties.”

With one Dundee and one Lothian van, Ross plans to keep bringing fun and games to children and adults alike.

Editor's Picks