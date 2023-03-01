Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city

By Peter John Meiklem
March 1 2023, 5.00pm Updated: March 1 2023, 5.13pm
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Dundee Civic Trust members are celebrating the group’s 50th anniversary.

Members, supporters and friends of the city regeneration charity gathered in the City Chambers at the invitation of the Lord Provost Bill Campbell for a civic reception on Tuesday.

The event came as Dundee SNP MP Chris Law tabled a House of Commons motion congratulating the trust on its work.

Dundee Civic Trust (DCT) is a voluntary body and charitable trust that aims to encourage the good design in new buildings and regeneration projects.

Its members also work to spark the public’s imagination around the city’s urban heritage.

1960s demolition derby

DCT chairman Donald Gordon thanked the Lord Provost for the invitation to City Chambers.

He said: “Dundee Civic Trust was set up in 1973 after the demolition derby of the 1960s in the city centre to try to conserve and regenerate the best of the city’s built environment and heritage, as well as ensuring the highest design standards in new buildings”.

Guests enjoy the reception in City Chambers on Tuesday February 28. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

He said the trust now has more than 200 members.

“We set out to influence planners, developers, architects and owners to follow the best examples in buildings. We have useful discussions with many local groups and organisations, and have built up a very good working relationship with many of them.”

He said the group champions building homes on previously developed land where possible.

“We try to ensure that new buildings will have an attractive form and a useful function with proper insulation and environmental considerations, rather than being built to the lowest price, as happens too often.

“Houses should also, where possible, be built in former brownfield sites, rather than in fields in the country, a practice which is detrimental to our communities and the environment.”

Dundee MP proposes Westminster thanks for city work

Mr Law wrote to the group to congratulate them on their anniversary.

He said in his letter: “I know that the work that you do is appreciated not only by myself, but by so many across the city.

Dundee West MP Chris Law
Dundee West MP Chris Law in 2019. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“The trust have done so much over the last fifty years to not only protect but improve our city’s built environment, and you should all be incredibly proud of that work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Pictured at the Millhaugh site are, from left, Alyth Development Trust vice chair Laura Rodger, Cateran Ecomuseum director Bob Ellis and its founding director Clare Cooper. Image: supplied/Steve Taylor
Derelict Alyth sawmill a step closer to community hub transformation thanks to £94k funding
Aftermath of explosion at Shore Recycling Centre. Image: Stuart Cowper
Perth explosion: Waste industry leaders already trying to tackle spate of recycling centre fires
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling
Emma Varley works in progress made with Midjourney. Image: Emma Varley
St Andrews Botanic Garden artist fears that one day some plants might only exist…
John Marshall has always been passionate about tatties and has travelled the world sharing that love - and expertise. Image: John Marshall
Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties
Three people standing next to a row of e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront.
COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise
4
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
Members of the Save our Rural Environment group at the field next to Coupar Angus.
Solar entrepreneur accused of showing ‘contempt’ towards Coupar Angus residents
2
Scone resident Linda Martin in woodland north of Highfield Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scone housing development 'heart breaking' for wildlife watchers
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis'
3

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
One man died and a second was seriously injured in the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Megwa played all five of Hibs' matches in the Uefa Youth League. Image: SNS.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Care inspectorate report Picture shows; The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife HQ. . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders
MacDonald paid tribute to his former coach Billy Thomson. Images: SNS.
Jamie MacDonald pays tribute to 'sorely missed' Billy Thomson as Raith Rovers stalwart reflects…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented