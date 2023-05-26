Cyclist assaulted in Dundee by two men who then ran over his bike

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after a cyclist was assaulted in Dundee by two men – who then used a car to drive over his bicycle.

The incident happened in Dundonald Street – between Ogilvie Street and North Erskine Street – at around 3.25am last Sunday.

Officers appealing for information say they are keen to identify the victim, who has not come forward, to determine if he has suffered any injuries.

They are also hoping to find the occupants of a VW Tiguan, which was seen driving past the ongoing incident at least twice.

The car used to run over the bike was a silver Hyundai i10, which had been reported stolen but has since been recovered.

Two men accompanied by woman

The cyclist is described as wearing a black and grey Nike hooded jumper which has a large white Nike symbol on the back.

Two men were seen to assault him.

The first is described as in his 20s, about 5ft 7, average build, short dark hair, and wearing a black zipped top with a white logo on the front and back, possibly North Face.

The second is about 6ft, average build, and was wearing a black down jacket with a white T-shirt underneath, black trousers and a dark baseball hat.

Also in their company was a woman described as in her 20s, tall and slim build with long dark hair, wearing a green dress under a dark green cropped jacket and black socks with orange sliders.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an incident which took place in Dundonald Street, Dundee, between Ogilvie Street and North Erskine Street, about 3:25am on Sunday.

“A male cyclist was assaulted by two other persons in the street, who then used a car to drive over his bicycle causing extensive damage.

“We have not identified the victim of this incident as he has not contacted us, and we would like to trace him to determine if he has suffered any injuries or requires other assistance.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0688 of May 21.”