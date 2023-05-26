Cyclist assaulted in Dundee by two men who then ran over his bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Cyclist assaulted in Dundee by two men who then ran over his bike

The incident happened in Dundonald Street, between Ogilvie Street and North Erskine Street.

By Poppy Watson
The incident took place on Dundonald Street. Image: Supplied.

Police are investigating after a cyclist was assaulted in Dundee by two men – who then used a car to drive over his bicycle.

The incident happened in Dundonald Street – between Ogilvie Street and North Erskine Street – at around 3.25am last Sunday.

Officers appealing for information say they are keen to identify the victim, who has not come forward, to determine if he has suffered any injuries.

They are also hoping to find the occupants of a VW Tiguan, which was seen driving past the ongoing incident at least twice.

The car used to run over the bike was a silver Hyundai i10, which had been reported stolen but has since been recovered.

Two men accompanied by woman

The cyclist is described as wearing a black and grey Nike hooded jumper which has a large white Nike symbol on the back.

Two men were seen to assault him.

The first is described as in his 20s, about 5ft 7, average build, short dark hair, and wearing a black zipped top with a white logo on the front and back, possibly North Face.

The second is about 6ft, average build, and was wearing a black down jacket with a white T-shirt underneath, black trousers and a dark baseball hat.

Also in their company was a woman described as in her 20s, tall and slim build with long dark hair, wearing a green dress under a dark green cropped jacket and black socks with orange sliders.

A silver Hyundai i10 – similar to the one pictured – was used to run over the bike. Image: Supplied.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an incident which took place in Dundonald Street, Dundee, between Ogilvie Street and North Erskine Street, about 3:25am on Sunday.

“A male cyclist was assaulted by two other persons in the street, who then used a car to drive over his bicycle causing extensive damage.

“We have not identified the victim of this incident as he has not contacted us, and we would like to trace him to determine if he has suffered any injuries or requires other assistance.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0688 of May 21.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks