Jim Goodwin edges closer to Dundee United deal after positive Mark Ogren talks

Dundee United are edging closer to appointing Jim Goodwin as their manager beyond the end of the current campaign.

Goodwin and Tangerines owner Mark Ogren held positive talks in the aftermath of United’s dismal 3-0 defeat against Kilmarnock in midweek.

American businessman Ogren was present at Tannadice to witness the capitulation which, barring a mathematical miracle on Sunday, will condemn United to the Championship.

While the immediate priority is to conclude a lamentable campaign in professional fashion at Motherwell, it would be foolish to think preparations are not being made ahead of a huge summer rebuild.

Goodwin, who joined the club on a short-term deal in March, has already made it clear he would like to stay beyond the summer and he is understood to be the hierarchy’s first choice.

Barring any unforeseen complications, Goodwin’s extended stay could be rubber-stamped prior to Ogren jetting back to the States at the tail end of next week.

Although coy on his future, Goodwin said last night: “I said when I took the job, I was going to plan and prepare like I was going to be the manager long-term.

“I wasn’t given any assurances the job was mine, regardless — but it would have been foolish of me not to be thinking along those lines.

“Obviously, I was planning for a successful outcome and staying in the Premiership but there was always the other side of it; where we had to plan and prepare for a worst case scenario.”

Addressing his meetings with Ogren in recent days, Goodwin added: “I was just frank and open with him in terms of what I think the mistakes have been made are, and the improvements I think need to be made in order for the club to bounce back.

“He’s pretty much in agreement, I think, with what we’ve said.”