Steven MacLean urges St Johnstone fans to give retiring legend Murray Davidson farewell he deserves

Beloved midfielder 'Muzz' will hang up his boots after the season-capping visit of Livingston on Sunday.

By Fraser Mackie
Murray Davidson
Murray Davidson is set to hang up his boots after 14 years with St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Steven MacLean expects St Johnstone’s support to reserve a rousing retirement farewell for Murray Davidson.

The Perth midfield legend is hanging up his boots at the age of 35 following a season of injury struggles.

He will bid goodbye to McDiarmid Park after 14 years of sterling service when former club Livingston visit for the Premiership season’s finale.

Davidson and Dave Mackay were a double deal steal at £50,000 when Derek McInnes signed them from Almondvale.

Now third on the all-time St Johnstone appearance list with 414, ‘Muzz’ has been hailed ‘a warrior’ by former teammate and interim manager MacLean.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 28: St Johnstone's Murray Davidson lifts the Betfred Cup trophy during the Betfred Cup final between Livingston and St Johnstone at Hampden Stadium on February 28, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Murray Davidson was kept in the thick of the celebrations after missing Saints’ League Cup win in 2021. Image: SNS

The midfielder’s fiercely combative approach was loved by fans – and appreciated by colleagues and coaches – throughout a career that made him an all-time Perth great.

MacLean said: “Opposition players used to see Murray and dreaded a 50-50 tackle or aerial challenge with him.

“Because there was only one winner in that! The best word I can say is ‘warrior’.

“What a man. He’s been a great servant. I played with him; I travelled in with him in the car, which was such a good laugh. We had some great times.

“What a piece of business signing him and Dave Mackay together was for this club.”

Murray Davidson (third from left) was one of St Johnstone’s summer signings in 2009. Image: SNS

Davidson bows out in his testimonial year having been unable to play through injury since a substitute outing against Ross County in September.

Recalling happier times, MacLean added: “I think of great goals Muzz scored and I was delighted he played a part in winning the Scottish Cup a couple of years ago.

“He deserved that. He will be missed. We’ve been spoiled with the number of legends here and Murray is definitely up there as a club great.

“The club has been good for him, too. It’s been a match made in heaven.”

