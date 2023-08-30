Dunfermline star Kane Ritchie-Hosler eyes first-team return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline star Kane Ritchie-Hosler eyes first-team return

The 20-year-old made his return this week for Dunfermline Reserves.

By Craig Cairns
Kane Ritchie-Hosler made his comeback for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler made his comeback for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler is hoping to be available for Dunfermline’s trip to Inverness this weekend.

The 20-year-old has been missing after tearing the anterior talofibular ligament in his ankle.

He completed most of Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Dundee Reserves to kick off the league campaign.

For Ritchie-Hosler, who trained again on Wednesday, it was less about the result and more about coming through the game unscathed.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler is aiming to be involved with Dunfermline against Inverness. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I’m really happy, it’s been a long time out,” he said. “I’ve worked hard. It’s been tough at times, but I’m just happy to be back out there.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler ‘worked hard’ to prepare physically and mentally

“It’s definitely tough, especially because of how hard I’d worked in pre-season and coming back in and getting an injury in training, it got me down a lot.

“I knew I had to work hard to get myself back physically and mentally and stuff like that.

Dunfermline star Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I’m feeling good [after the game]. I’m feeling a lot stronger as well. Hopefully it just continues.”

“I’ve just got to keep working and hopefully be in the squad for the next game.

“Hopefully, I’ll be in the squad for Saturday – I just need to keep doing what I’m doing.

Dunfermline’s Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“Getting 75 minutes was good for me today. They kept on asking me to make sure I was alright, they said to do as much as I can. I felt good enough to keep going.”

Dunfermline have made ‘good’ start to the season

Ritchie-Hosler was guided through the game by stand-in coaching team Gary Montignani and Joe Chalmers.

Joe Chalmers coached the Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

And after completing a good portion of Tuesday’s game, Ritchie-Hosler is looking forward to being involved again after a decent start to the campaign.

“I feel like we’ve competed really well,” he said. “The last game was really unlucky but we saw how well they did against Dundee United and they’ll be up there as one of the favourites to go up.

“We competed really well, we were unlucky with that one but we’ve made a good start.

Stand-in Dunfermline Reserves boss Gary Montignani. Image: Craig Brown.

“I’ve just been supporting the boys – that’s all you can do from the sideline.

“Obviously, I want to be out there, trying to help but it’s good to watch. Hopefully I can get back on Saturday.”

More from Football

Rory McAllister has made a return switch from Montrose to Peterhead. Image: Paul Reid ./ DCT Media
Montrose striker Rory McAllister makes Peterhead move
Steven MacLean and Tony Docherty go head to head at McDiarmid Park this weekend.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee and St Johnstone have been bold with their signings - on…
New Dundee signings Mo Sylla and Ricki Lamie. Images: SNS
Dundee new boys Mo Sylla and Ricki Lamie: What are the Dark Blues getting?
Alex Jakubiak has been training with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak training with Dunfermline
Callum Hannah has signed for Raith Rovers on a two-year deal. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
Raith Rovers complete signing of boyhood fan Callum Hannah
Dunfermline's Joe Chalmers, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Gary Montignani. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Why Joe Chalmers was coaching Dunfermline Reserves and why the defeat was a 'big…
Cameron Ferguson in action for Newcastle United
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon says Duncan Ferguson's son Cameron can make a name for…
Barry Valentine (centre) has taken over from Shelley McCarthy as chair of Arbroath FC Community Trust and will work with Ryan Beattie. Image; Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media.
Barry Valentine appointed at helm of Arbroath FC Community Trust as ex-chair Shelley McCarthy…
Christian Dailly launches a new report at Hampden Park
Christian Dailly: Cafu, chronic pain and quantum physics with the Dundee United hero who…
Zach Robinson
GEORGE CRAN: Victory makes a very positive start for Dundee on Premiership return -…