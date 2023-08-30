Dunfermline star Kane Ritchie-Hosler eyes first-team return

Kane Ritchie-Hosler is hoping to be available for Dunfermline’s trip to Inverness this weekend.

The 20-year-old has been missing after tearing the anterior talofibular ligament in his ankle.

He completed most of Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Dundee Reserves to kick off the league campaign.

For Ritchie-Hosler, who trained again on Wednesday, it was less about the result and more about coming through the game unscathed.

“I’m really happy, it’s been a long time out,” he said. “I’ve worked hard. It’s been tough at times, but I’m just happy to be back out there.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler ‘worked hard’ to prepare physically and mentally

“It’s definitely tough, especially because of how hard I’d worked in pre-season and coming back in and getting an injury in training, it got me down a lot.

“I knew I had to work hard to get myself back physically and mentally and stuff like that.

“I’m feeling good [after the game]. I’m feeling a lot stronger as well. Hopefully it just continues.”

“I’ve just got to keep working and hopefully be in the squad for the next game.

“Hopefully, I’ll be in the squad for Saturday – I just need to keep doing what I’m doing.

“Getting 75 minutes was good for me today. They kept on asking me to make sure I was alright, they said to do as much as I can. I felt good enough to keep going.”

Dunfermline have made ‘good’ start to the season

Ritchie-Hosler was guided through the game by stand-in coaching team Gary Montignani and Joe Chalmers.

And after completing a good portion of Tuesday’s game, Ritchie-Hosler is looking forward to being involved again after a decent start to the campaign.

“I feel like we’ve competed really well,” he said. “The last game was really unlucky but we saw how well they did against Dundee United and they’ll be up there as one of the favourites to go up.

“We competed really well, we were unlucky with that one but we’ve made a good start.

“I’ve just been supporting the boys – that’s all you can do from the sideline.

“Obviously, I want to be out there, trying to help but it’s good to watch. Hopefully I can get back on Saturday.”