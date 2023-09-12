Stretched police in Fife having to ‘prioritise’ as violent crime spikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stretched police in Fife having to ‘prioritise’ as violent crime spikes

The divisional commander admits: "Some may view this as a reduction in service."

By Lindsey Hamilton
Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan. Image: Steve MacDougall DC Thomson
Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan. Image: Steve MacDougall DC Thomson

Crime levels in Fife, including violent offences such as attempted murder, serious assault and rape, have increased in the past year.

Figures released on Tuesday show that, combined with higher levels of offences, police are having to prioritise certain crime types over others.

The report, presented at the Scottish Police Authority Policing Performance Committee, suggests that hard choices are needed to maintain effective policing within the funding available.

The divisional commander admits: “Some may view this as a reduction in service.”

Rise in violent crime

The Q1 data shows that between April and June this year the total number criminal offences recorded in Fife rose from 4,189 in 2022 to 4,224 this year.

This includes a rise in violent offences.

Figures include:

  • 41 more violent crimes recorded – 215 this year compared to 174 last year.
  • Five more attempted murders.
  • Eight more serious assaults.
  • Six more reports of rape and assault with intent to rape.

However, there have been no murders of culpable homicides and a reduction in sexual crime with figures falling from 410 to 361.

Indecent and sexual assaults have fallen from 150 to 109.

Police officers are also reported to be spending more time than ever before assisting with mental health issues.

‘Demand on policing is now vast’

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, divisional commander for Fife, said: “The overall rise in recorded crime within Fife reflects the overwhelming level of demand the division and country as a whole is experiencing.

fife tayside police
Police Scotland headquarters in Glenrothes, Fife.

“We must make a number of hard choices to prioritise our resource and provide the best level of policing service to the public while prioritising the crime types that have the most significant and adverse effect on our communities.

He added: “I cannot emphasise enough that demand on policing is now vast and at levels never before experienced.”

“The daily challenge to find resources to respond to the needs of our communities is relentless and means, at times, we may have to prioritise certain crime types over others, with crimes against the person being the priority.

“Some may view this as a reduction in service but that will be necessary to protect others.”

Mental health demands at unseen level

He said that demands within the mental health space continue to take up much of officers’ time.

He added: “It is now common place for officers to spend many hours at hospital with individuals in mental health crisis.

“This has now reached a level never seen before in my 29 years in policing.”

Meantime, there has been a significant reduction in injuries on Fife’s roads, with overall casualties down from 73 to 29.

This includes one fewer fatal collision than last year (down two, to one), 11 fewer serious injury collisions and 32 fewer slight injury collisions.

The reduction in road casualties is in tandem with a drop in motoring offences across Fife. These have fallen from 1,972 to 1,720.

This includes 21 fewer dangerous driving offences and a decrease in the number of driving without a licence, seatbelt and mobile phone offences.

