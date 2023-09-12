Fife jobs boost as shipbuilder takes on dozens of new apprentices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife jobs boost as shipbuilder takes on dozens of new apprentices

The firm has added 75 apprentices to help support its growth programme.

By Kelly Wilson
The Harland and Wolff yard at Methill, Fife. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
The Harland and Wolff yard at Methill, Fife. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Harland & Wolff has welcomed 75 new apprentices to the group with a number based at Methil.

The latest round of 12 budding recruits brings the number of apprentices at the yard to currently 28.

Harland & Wolff, which acquired the former BiFab yard in Methil two years ago, said it is investing in the industry-leading apprenticeship programme to develop a pipeline of talent to support its ambitious growth programme across the UK.

The group, which has 125 members of staff, offers apprenticeships in three key areas – trade, business support and technical – and each scheme provides apprentices with a breadth of transferable skills to navigate the ever-changing industry.

Harland & Wolff thriving

Andrew Jackson, Harland & Wolff’s chief people officer, said: “Our business in the UK thrives because of the fantastic people who work for us.

“As we build for the future our apprenticeship programmes allow H&W to secure and replenish a pipeline of skills from some of the best and brightest local talent for the shipbuilding industry, it also supports local communities, supply chains and offers careers that help us to become even better.

The former BiFab site in Methil which is now under the management of Harland and Wolff.<br />Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

“I have always been impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment shown by our diverse range of apprentices.

“In return, H&W offer what I believe is a uniquely exciting range of opportunities to learn and develop within our company, working with some of the most exciting people and projects in our industry and continuously fostering the skills outlined by the UK Shipbuilding Skills Taskforce.”

Apprentices have also joined at H&W’s Belfast, Appledore and Arnish sites.

Harland & Wolff history

When Harland & Wolff acquired BiFab assets in January 2021, it anticipated building workforce of around 600 in Fife.

The headcount in Methil then steadily grew as work ramped up on a contract to deliver eight turbine jackets for jackets.

But in September, Harland & Wolff confirmed it had reached an agreement with contractor Saipem to descope the contract from eight structure to four.

Then, just before the end of the year, the firm revealed it had terminated the contract, claiming cost escalation and delays have made the work “sub-economic.”

Negotiations with Saipem successfully concluded, with the contract value finalised at £16 million.

