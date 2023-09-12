For sale: Detached Balmullo bungalow offering breathtaking views

A detached four-bedroom bungalow offering breathtaking views has hit the market in Balmullo.

The Smithy Lane property, set within the popular village, is surrounded by picturesque countryside.

Benefiting from views of the North Sea and St Andrews, the residence has three generous reception rooms.

The bungalow also boasts a double garage and private driveway.

The principal bedroom has the added luxury of an en-suite shower room.

Additionally the three other accommodating bedroom spaces have access to a WC and family bathroom.

The modern kitchen has integrated appliances and space for bistro style dining.

Families can also make use of the dining room for family meals before relaxing in the expansive living room space.

Outdoors the property benefits from generous gardens that are ideal for entertaining and al-fresco dining.

The Balmullo bungalow is on the market for offers over £480,000.

