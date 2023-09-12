Property For sale: Detached Balmullo bungalow offering breathtaking views The stunning four-bedroom home is marketed at offers over £480,000. By James Simpson September 12 2023, 4.14pm Share For sale: Detached Balmullo bungalow offering breathtaking views Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4717282/balmullo-bungalow-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Aerial view of the detached bungalow in Balmullo, Fife. Image: Thorntons. A detached four-bedroom bungalow offering breathtaking views has hit the market in Balmullo. The Smithy Lane property, set within the popular village, is surrounded by picturesque countryside. Benefiting from views of the North Sea and St Andrews, the residence has three generous reception rooms. The bungalow also boasts a double garage and private driveway. Spacious grounds surround the home. Image: Thorntons Hallway and additional study space. Image: Thorntons The hallway is large and bright. Image: Thorntons Generous double-bedroom space. Image: Thorntons The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Thorntons One of the four bedrooms. Image: Thorntons Each bedroom has access to a bathroom. Image: Thorntons The principal bedroom has the added luxury of an en-suite shower room. Additionally the three other accommodating bedroom spaces have access to a WC and family bathroom. The modern kitchen has integrated appliances and space for bistro style dining. Families can also make use of the dining room for family meals before relaxing in the expansive living room space. Modern kitchen. Image: Thorntons Family bathroom. Image: Thorntons En-suite. Image: Thorntons Bright dining room. Image: Thorntons Living room offers ample entertaining space.Image: Thorntons Living room benefits from stunning views of neighbouring countryside. Image: Thorntons The conservatory provides additional space for socialising and relaxing. Image Thorntons Spacious, well-maintained gardens. Image: Thorntons Uninterrupted views of the countryside and beyond . Image: Thorntons Outdoors the property benefits from generous gardens that are ideal for entertaining and al-fresco dining. The Balmullo bungalow is on the market for offers over £480,000. Elsewhere in Fife, a stunning extended Fife farmhouse on the outskirts of Anstruther went on sale.
