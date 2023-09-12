For sale: Detached Balmullo bungalow offering breathtaking views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Detached Balmullo bungalow offering breathtaking views

The stunning four-bedroom home is marketed at offers over £480,000.

By James Simpson
Aerial view of the detached bungalow in Balmullo, Fife. Image: Thorntons.
Aerial view of the detached bungalow in Balmullo, Fife. Image: Thorntons.

A detached four-bedroom bungalow offering breathtaking views has hit the market in Balmullo.

The Smithy Lane property, set within the popular village, is surrounded by picturesque countryside.

Benefiting from views of the North Sea and St Andrews, the residence has three generous reception rooms.

The bungalow also boasts a double garage and private driveway.

Spacious grounds surround the home. Image: Thorntons
Hallway and additional study space. Image: Thorntons
The hallway is large and bright. Image: Thorntons
Generous double-bedroom space. Image: Thorntons
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Thorntons
One of the four bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
Each bedroom has access to a bathroom. Image: Thorntons

The principal bedroom has the added luxury of an en-suite shower room.

Additionally the three other accommodating bedroom spaces have access to a WC and family bathroom.

The modern kitchen has integrated appliances and space for bistro style dining.

Families can also make use of the dining room for family meals before relaxing in the expansive living room space.

Modern kitchen. Image: Thorntons
Family bathroom. Image: Thorntons
En-suite. Image: Thorntons
Bright dining room. Image: Thorntons
Living room offers ample entertaining space.Image: Thorntons
Living room benefits from stunning views of neighbouring countryside. Image: Thorntons
The conservatory provides additional space for socialising and relaxing. Image Thorntons
Spacious, well-maintained gardens. Image: Thorntons
Uninterrupted views of the countryside and beyond . Image: Thorntons

Outdoors the property benefits from generous gardens that are ideal for entertaining and al-fresco dining.

The Balmullo bungalow is on the market for offers over £480,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a stunning extended Fife farmhouse on the outskirts of Anstruther went on sale.

