Harland & Wolff: Fife jobs cuts after failed offshore wind contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Harland & Wolff: Fife jobs cuts after failed offshore wind contract

By Hamish Penman
February 17 2023, 9.10am Updated: February 17 2023, 9.16am
The Harland and Wolff yard at Methill, Fife. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
The Harland and Wolff yard at Methill, Fife. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The owner of a Fife fabrication yard is to undertake a “process of rationalising” the facility, in a move that could lead to job losses.

Harland & Wolff says it plans to streamline the workforce at its Methil site to around 115 “core personnel”.

That will help to “align” the facility with the company’s resources and cost base with the level of work being undertaking at the yard, while “protecting its margins”.

Given the “typical longer-term nature of contracts within the renewables and defence”, Harland & Wolff aims to ensure its workforce is “appropriately positioned” to execute near term projects.

The former BiFab site in Methil which is now under the management of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

When Harland & Wolff acquired BiFab assets in January 2021, it anticipated building workforce of around 600 in Fife.

The headcount in Methil then stedily grew as work ramped up on a contract to deliver eight turbine jackets for jackets.

But in September, Harland & Wolff confirmed it had reached an agreement with contractor Saipem to descope the contract from eight structure to four.

Then, just before the end of the year, the firm revealed it had terminated the contract, claiming cost escalation and delays have made the work “sub-economic.”

Saipem contact settled

Negotiations with Saipem have now successfully concluded, and the contract value has been finalised at £16 million.

That is roughly 70% of the value of the deal, as per the update signed in September as part of descoping from eight jackets to four.

The entire amount has now been paid in full and final settlement of the contract, Harland & Wolff said.

Mr Wood said: “The Saipem project was the first project to arrive in Methil after our acquisition of the facility.

“With the previously announced delays and the changed economic position of this project, it was in the Company’s best interests to draw the project to a mutually acceptable close.

Harland & Wolff chief executive John Wood. Image: Harland & Wolff.

“The project has been a helpful learning curve for the business in this environment and we will take the lessons learnt forward into our next major project.

“In the meantime, the teams are focusing on constructing barges whilst contract discussions and negotiations advance foranother large project.

“In the interim, the company is focused on progressing the company’s pipeline of opportunities across its different sites and markets and remains steadfast in its approach to executing on contracts which maintain strong and attractive margins.”

Thought to be a landmark deal

News that Harland & Wolff had secured a contract with Saipem for the the Neart na Gaoithe (NNG) project in 2021 was met with a fanfare.

The £26.5m deal was expected came with the pledge of around 290 new indirect and direct Scottish jobs, and many thought it would be a big first step on the way to developing renewables manufacturing capabilities in Scotland.

But in a December trading update, Harland & Wolff said the original agreement was “based on the economic assumptions at that time” and it had since experienced “numerous issues with payments, delays and defective materials.”

One of the Harland and Wolff buildings in Methil. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Following the decision to abandon the work, a union official said it highlighted the myth of Scotland’s just transition.

But looking ahead, Harland &amp; Wolff says it expects the renewables market to demand more local fabrication capacity in the UK than is currently available.

The company considers that the lead time to secure contracts in the renewables space takes approximately 12-36 months and a number of such tenders have already been submitted for additional work at Methil over the mid-to longer term.

Meanwhile, the firm is also advancing on a pipeline of nearer term smaller projects which it expects to undertake over the coming months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

French energy firm EDF has posted higher UK core profits (EDF/PA)
Energy giant EDF posts jump in UK profits due to higher prices
NatWest Group has said its profits surged by more than a third to reach £5.1 billion last year, as it revealed its chief executive received a pay packet totalling £5.25 million (Matt Crossick/ PA)
NatWest sees profits jump by a third and returns annual bonus for bosses
Shoppers on Buchanan Street in Glasgow city centre. Retailers saw sales improve last month amid demand for jewellery and furnishings (John Linton/PA)
Retail sales unexpectedly rebound in January
The Golf Insights team Steve MacDiarmid, Pete Craigon, Iain Simpson and Dougie Cleeton. Image: Golf Insights.
Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot
Marks and Spencer’s came out top in an annual customer satisfaction survey (James Manning/PA)
M&S nudges out Waitrose and Aldi in annual supermarket satisfaction survey
‘Silver spenders’ are helping to drive up contactless use (Peter Byrne/PA)
Record 91.2% of eligible card transactions in 2022 were contactless – Barclays
Ambulances parked outside the West Midlands Ambulance Service headquarters in Coventry (Jacob King/PA)
Ambulance workers to stage new strike in pay wrangle
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said attempting to lower taxes had been the ‘right’ direction for the country (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng: Trying to lower taxes in mini-budget was right
A Border Force officer (Steve Parsons/PA)
Border Force workers to stage strike in pay dispute
Empty platforms at Paddington station in London (James Manning/PA)
Rail workers to stage more strikes in row over pay, jobs and conditions

Most Read

1
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
City Quay in Dundee.
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

The View's frontman Kyle Falconer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
To go with story by Amie Flett. Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Picture shows; Falling scaffolding in Dundee. Blackness avenue, Dundee. Amie Flett/DCT Media Date; 17/02/2023
Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Matthew Watt.
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase
The George Fox stand would provide a fitting legacy for the legendary former chairman and director. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee United's George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice

Editor's Picks

Most Commented