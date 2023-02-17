Radiohead’s Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Radiohead’s Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife

By David Pollock
February 17 2023, 9.33am
Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.

Radiohead drummer and solo artist Philip Selway has a musical relationship with Fife troubadour James Yorkston which stretches back several years.

This latest appearance at Yorkston’s Fife-based Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer show – which this month tours Scotland before returning to St Andrews – comes after Selway played for him at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre in 2017.

‘I’m a fan’

“I’ve been a fan of his music for a long time,” says Selway of Yorkston.

“We first properly met at the BBC Folk Awards, this is going back years and years. We struck up a conversation and stayed in touch, then last summer we went out on tour.

“That was the first time we actually got to play together, which was so exciting for me.

“When you’ve spent a lot of time listen to somebody’s music, there’s an immediate connection when you start playing together. I’ve been very much looking forward to this tour.”

James Yorkston.

Selway releases his third album Strange Dance this month, the follow-up to 2014’s Weatherhouse, not counting his 2017 soundtrack for the film Let Me Go.

In the interim there has also been other film work, a collaboration with the Rambert Dance Company and the small matter of Radiohead’s own 2016 album, A Moon Shaped Pool and its tour.

“When everything went into lockdown, my mind turned towards making this current album by drawing on all the different musical relationships I’d built over the past decade,” says Selway.

“I didn’t want to write a lockdown album, but that was a context it was written, and that’s the process when you’re writing stuff, anyway. You shut yourself away for a period so you can really craft it.”

Garden studio beginnings

At this stage, Strange Dance was Selway in his garden studio writing songs alone. But as lockdown opened up he became aware of the scale of the music he wanted to produce, and of the fact he wanted to introduce lots of collaborators.

The album features Portishead guitarist Adrian Utley, multi-instrumentalist Quinta (both featured on Selway’s score for the film Carmilla, included in the album’s deluxe edition), Hannah Peel and Italian producer Marta Salogni.

It also features drummer Valentina Magaletti, after Selway “sacked myself. I started off playing drums for a day and a half, but realised it wasn’t happening.

“I knew the textures I wanted, but I hadn’t played for a while, and with the speed I wanted the sessions to move at, I felt going to somebody else could keep the momentum going.

“Marta suggested Valentina, and it was a blessing in disguise I couldn’t deliver the goods, put it that way.”

Big soundscape

There was plenty to keep him occupied. “The record was to have a big musical soundscape, accommodating all these different musical voices and really exploring orchestral elements, while also being something quite intimate as well,” he says.

“At the heart of the record, my singing is almost like pillow talk, and I guess that’s where the songs started.

“I wanted to know they would work in the context of just me and a guitar or a piano, that they could land in that format as well.”

In the spring, he’ll be going on a full tour to promote the record, but in the meantime fans will get to hear these songs in special stripped-back format in St Andrews, with Yorkston in accompaniment.

Philip Selway plays Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Sunday  February 19, with James Yorkston and Nina Persson, Rachel Sermanni and Marjolein Robertson. taesup.co.uk, byretheatre.com

 

