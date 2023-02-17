Walking Down The Halbeath Road: Dunfermline’s triumphant and tragic season to be relived in new play

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Life as a Dunfermline fan in the 90s is set to be explored in a new play that follows a fictional family during the 1995/96 season.

Walking Down The Halbeath Road, by Mike Gibb, follows the Wilson family that resides in their small flat in the Abbeyview Estate until the events of a fateful Saturday change all of their lives.

In that emotional-charged season the Pars won promotion to the top flight but halfway through had to deal with the death of captain Norrie McCathie.

Gibb, an Aberdeen-based playwright and author, has teamed up with director Calum Beaton and a cast of some well-known local actors for the production.

Gibb has written several books on Dunfermline and his earlier stage productions include Outlander The Musical.

Walking Down The Halbeath Road runs from Thursday, March 2 until Saturday, March 4 and tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Kingsgate Box Office.