DCA closure would be ‘serious tragedy’: Readers react to uncertain future for Dundee arts centre

Courier readers have been vocal about their concerns for the long-term prospects for Dundee Contemporary Arts.

DCA director Beth Bate has warned the institution faces a £300,000 funding black hole as Covid and recovery funding dries up.

An analysis by The Courier shows what grants the arts organisation receives and how it spends more than £2 million a year.

The warning that DCA faces a fight for its survival beyond the current financial year has brought a flurry of responses from Courier readers.

What do Courier readers think about DCA?

Passionate supporter Adam Lockhart praised the DCA for bringing “world class” exhibitions to the city.

Writing on Facebook, he adds: “DCA should be seen as inspiration for people, for young folks being brought up in the city.

“Creativity goes far beyond what you see and definitely worth more than any monetary value.

“For this to close would be a serious tragedy. Any investment in the arts goes a long way.”

Victoria Wylie agreed: “DCA has been a huge part of my life since it opened. It’s such an important asset to Dundee. They do so much amazing stuff for the city.”

Emma Jane Preston agreed calling the DCA part of the “fabric” of the city.

Death of city centre?

The wider problems with Dundee city centre were also highlighted.

Ashley Hutton said: “Soon there will be nothing in Dundee. It doesn’t matter how many cycle paths they build, we’ve no decent shops in the city centre, no swimming, nothing much for kids… restaurants all closing, it’s getting worse every year.”

Peter Taylor asked: “Why is it that our once thriving city is now struggling?

“Surely there must be something that can be done, ever since Covid started everything has changed sadly not for the better.”

Jute Café Bar deal

The Jute Café Bar as a destination for its food and drink was mentioned by many readers. DCA rents this space and takes a proportion of sales.

The DCA’s accounts show this contributed just a fraction, £161,500, of its budget in 2021/22.

Victoria Wylie said this arrangement may not be helping the DCA’s financial situation.

Referring to its budget she said: “I have little doubt this wouldn’t be a problem if the cafe were part of DCA Ltd – so that the income they generated would help sustain their curatorial and education programme.

“The place is always rammed – for good reason – always has been.”

Government support

Many called for Government support to plug the funding gap at the DCA.

Frances Anne Smith said: “The Scottish Government better get the finger out and fund this.”

Local singer Sheena Wellington noted: “One in three arts venues and museums across Scotland (and a similar proportion elsewhere in the UK) are teetering on the brink of going out of business.

“DCA is one of the jewels in Creative Scotland‘s crown so there might be some relief from there but I wouldn’t bank on it.”

‘Glad’ it could close

Posing an alternative view, Ally Macintyre said he would not mind if the DCA did shut, noting many businesses and public services were facing tough decisions.

He said: “Glad to see it closing down. People are struggling to see NHS dentists and get basic medical treatment in this country.

“Disability services and charities are also facing cuts. The DCA is certainly not any frontline service.”