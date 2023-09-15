DCA closure would be ‘serious tragedy’: Readers react to uncertain future for Dundee arts centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

DCA closure would be ‘serious tragedy’: Readers react to uncertain future for Dundee arts centre

City centre concerns, Government demands and Covid consequences were among the Courier readers comments about the DCA.

By Rob McLaren
DCA's finances are in a precarious position. Image: Dundee Contemporary Arts
DCA's finances are in a precarious position. Image: Dundee Contemporary Arts

Courier readers have been vocal about their concerns for the long-term prospects for Dundee Contemporary Arts.

DCA director Beth Bate has warned the institution faces a £300,000 funding black hole as Covid and recovery funding dries up.

An analysis by The Courier shows what grants the arts organisation receives and how it spends more than £2 million a year.

The warning that DCA faces a fight for its survival beyond the current financial year has brought a flurry of responses from Courier readers.

What do Courier readers think about DCA?

Passionate supporter Adam Lockhart praised the DCA for bringing “world class” exhibitions to the city.

Writing on Facebook, he adds: “DCA should be seen as inspiration for people, for young folks being brought up in the city.

“Creativity goes far beyond what you see and definitely worth more than any monetary value.

“For this to close would be a serious tragedy. Any investment in the arts goes a long way.”

Victoria Wylie agreed: “DCA has been a huge part of my life since it opened. It’s such an important asset to Dundee. They do so much amazing stuff for the city.”

Emma Jane Preston agreed calling the DCA part of the “fabric” of the city.

Death of city centre?

The wider problems with Dundee city centre were also highlighted.

Ashley Hutton said: “Soon there will be nothing in Dundee. It doesn’t matter how many cycle paths they build, we’ve no decent shops in the city centre, no swimming, nothing much for kids… restaurants all closing, it’s getting worse every year.”

Peter Taylor asked: “Why is it that our once thriving city is now struggling?

“Surely there must be something that can be done, ever since Covid started everything has changed sadly not for the better.”

Jute Café Bar deal

The Jute Café Bar as a destination for its food and drink was mentioned by many readers. DCA rents this space and takes a proportion of sales.

The DCA’s accounts show this contributed just a fraction, £161,500, of its budget in 2021/22.

Victoria Wylie said this arrangement may not be helping the DCA’s financial situation.

Jute Cafe Bar at DCA has been among the comments in the reaction from Courier readers.

Referring to its budget she said: “I have little doubt this wouldn’t be a problem if the cafe were part of DCA Ltd – so that the income they generated would help sustain their curatorial and education programme.

“The place is always rammed – for good reason – always has been.”

Government support

Many called for Government support to plug the funding gap at the DCA.

Frances Anne Smith said: “The Scottish Government better get the finger out and fund this.”

Local singer Sheena Wellington noted: “One in three arts venues and museums across Scotland (and a similar proportion elsewhere in the UK) are teetering on the brink of going out of business.

A variety of arts takes place at DCA. Image:Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“DCA is one of the jewels in Creative Scotland‘s crown so there might be some relief from there but I wouldn’t bank on it.”

‘Glad’ it could close

Posing an alternative view, Ally Macintyre said he would not mind if the DCA did shut, noting many businesses and public services were facing tough decisions.

He said: “Glad to see it closing down. People are struggling to see NHS dentists and get basic medical treatment in this country.

“Disability services and charities are also facing cuts. The DCA is certainly not any frontline service.”

More from Business

71 Brewing triumphed at the Scottish Beer Awards.
Dundee brewery victorious at Scottish Beer Awards
The Bank of England will unveil the new interest rate on Thursday (PA)
Bank expected to hike interest rates again, but pause may be on the cards
Fashion chain Next will give a glimpse into how the UK high street has fared this summer after a sunny June boosted sales (PA)
Next set to reveal sales outlook after early summer boost
The Port Talbot plant could see up to 3,000 job losses if it switches from producing virgin to recycled steel (Ben Birchall/PA)
What is green steel and why are there potential job losses at Tata?
The Government will pump up to £500 million into Britain’s biggest steelworks as part of plans to produce ‘greener’ steel – but as many as 3,000 workers are set to lose their jobs (PA)
Around 3,000 jobs at risk at steelworks despite £500m Government funding
Workers at the mill at Tata Steel in Port Talbot, South Wales (Toby Melville/PA)
Thousands of jobs at risk at Port Talbot steelworks despite £500m state aid
Forty-two flights at Gatwick were cancelled or diverted and many more were delayed on Thursday night (Gareth Fuller/PA)
EasyJet boss says Nats has ‘let down customers all summer’
Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan outlined details of the walkouts (Victoria Jones/PA)
Train drivers’ strike to coincide with Tory annual conference
House of Bruar staff
Jobs in Perthshire: The House of Bruar is expanding its team
Fashion chain H&M has revealed its sales flatlined in the latest quarter (Alamy/PA)
H&M’s summer sales flatline after rival Zara owner cheers boost

Conversation