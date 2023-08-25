Dundee swimming coach reveals discussions with leisure chiefs over Olympia reopening date

A Dundee swimming coach has revealed discussions with leisure chiefs about a prospective reopening date for the Olympia leisure centre.

David Haig says swimmers in the city are working towards being able to return to the pools within a few weeks of October 6.

That is the date the centre is expected to be handed back to Leisure and Culture Dundee after being shut for two years for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

But the Olympia is unlikely to open immediately after that date, as staff need to be trained and the centre will have to undergo a deep clean.

Mr Haig says he hopes that swimmers may be able to return by the end of October.

Swimming coach reveals expected Olympia completion date

It comes after The Courier revealed earlier this week how an advert for the centre’s cafe suggested it could be November before it reopens.

Bosses have refused to confirm a specific date.

Mr Haig says the reopening represents “light at the end of a very long tunnel”.

But he also says he “can’t bear the thought of it receding into the distance” if the reopening of the centre is delayed.

Mr Haig said: “My understanding for many months has been that the anticipated completion date is October 6.

“At Dundee Aquatics Forum this week, this was reaffirmed, and no additional works believed to be required.

“I expect the handover to be within a few days of then (October 6). I also understand there are likely to be two delays in immediate opening.

“I think it is expected there will be a deep clean required, following departure of the workers.

“This is quite logical, as I would hope this is the start of such a regime to to ensure longevity.

‘October 30 seems reasonable for reopening Olympia’

“A large proportion of former Olympia staff, permanent and casual, are no longer available, and recruitment has been ongoing for some time.

“All staff, new and returning, will need training in the facility – as in particular the leisure part is a complicated building to manage safely.

“(Dundee City Council) are working towards two to three weeks, to the very end of October, and say Monday October 30 seems reasonable to me in the scheme of things to ensure when it reopens, either fully or in stages, it is done well.”

Some locals have called for the council to be more transparent over the reopening plans after two years of frustration.

David added: “A public explanation of the plan might create understanding throughout the community.

“All said, Dundee City Aquatics and its members are planning towards this and will be so disappointed if it drifts away.

“There is light at the end of a very long tunnel, and I can’t bear the thought of it receding into the distance.”