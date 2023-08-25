Dundee swimming coach reveals discussions with leisure chiefs over Olympia reopening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee swimming coach reveals discussions with leisure chiefs over Olympia reopening date

David Haig from Dundee City Aquatics says he "can't bear the thought of it receding into the distance".

By Chloe Burrell
Head coach of Dundee City Aquatics David Haig outside the Olympia.
David Haig of Dundee City Aquatics outside the Olympia. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Dundee swimming coach has revealed discussions with leisure chiefs about a prospective reopening date for the Olympia leisure centre.

David Haig says swimmers in the city are working towards being able to return to the pools within a few weeks of October 6.

That is the date the centre is expected to be handed back to Leisure and Culture Dundee after being shut for two years for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

But the Olympia is unlikely to open immediately after that date, as staff need to be trained and the centre will have to undergo a deep clean.

Mr Haig says he hopes that swimmers may be able to return by the end of October.

Swimming coach reveals expected Olympia completion date

It comes after The Courier revealed earlier this week how an advert for the centre’s cafe suggested it could be November before it reopens.

Bosses have refused to confirm a specific date.

Mr Haig says the reopening represents “light at the end of a very long tunnel”.

But he also says he “can’t bear the thought of it receding into the distance” if the reopening of the centre is delayed.

Mr Haig said: “My understanding for many months has been that the anticipated completion date is October 6.

Head coach of Dundee City Aquatics David Haig outside the Olympia.
David has had discussions about the reopening of the Olympia. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“At Dundee Aquatics Forum this week, this was reaffirmed, and no additional works believed to be required.

“I expect the handover to be within a few days of then (October 6). I also understand there are likely to be two delays in immediate opening.

“I think it is expected there will be a deep clean required, following departure of the workers.

“This is quite logical, as I would hope this is the start of such a regime to to ensure longevity.

‘October 30 seems reasonable for reopening Olympia’

“A large proportion of former Olympia staff, permanent and casual, are no longer available, and recruitment has been ongoing for some time.

“All staff, new and returning, will need training in the facility – as in particular the leisure part is a complicated building to manage safely.

“(Dundee City Council) are working towards two to three weeks, to the very end of October, and say Monday October 30 seems reasonable to me in the scheme of things to ensure when it reopens, either fully or in stages, it is done well.”

Some locals have called for the council to be more transparent over the reopening plans after two years of frustration.

The Olympia in Dundee.
The Olympia has been shut since October 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

David added: “A public explanation of the plan might create understanding throughout the community.

“All said, Dundee City Aquatics and its members are planning towards this and will be so disappointed if it drifts away.

“There is light at the end of a very long tunnel, and I can’t bear the thought of it receding into the distance.”

Conversation