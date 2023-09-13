Dunfermline’s Alex Jakubiak took break after Dundee exit ‘to spend time with my dog’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s Alex Jakubiak took break after Dundee exit ‘to spend time with my dog’

The latest Pars recruit said injuries and rehab have robbed him of a real break for three years.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak and his dog Koba. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak and his dog Koba. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

After three years without completing a full season, Dunfermline new boy Alex Jakubiak wanted to take his time before deciding his next move.

The 27-year-old left Dundee in the summer a Championship title winner and while he has made no secret that he would like to have stayed at Dens Park, he was in no rush to decide his future.

After a couple of months out of the game, Jakubiak was spotted at Dunfermline’s recent Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers and joined the club for training the next week.

A week passed with no announcement and the striker again joined up with the Pars for training last week before signing a deal until the end of the season on Friday.

Alex Jakubiak will last week signed for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

But, the reasons for his extended absence were nothing more than getting himself in the right frame of mind for his next challenge.

That involved some quality time with those close to him, including with his dog Koba.

Alex Jakubiak: I just kept myself training

“Things are never quite as straightforward as maybe they might seem from the outside,” said Jakubiak. “I have not really had an off-season in all my time at Dundee.

“Each off-season I have been coming back from injury, so I just kept myself training.

Alex Jakubiak in action for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I took a little bit of a break and had some downtime because I have been full-on aside from the injuries for the last three years.

“I have not really had any holidays at all, working over the summer when other boys might have been away.

“They were well-deserved breaks but for me, I have not had a full season in the last three years.

‘My dog looks scary but he’s a big baby’

Alex Jakubiak’s dog Koba.

“So I didn’t think about a holiday but I just had some downtime and spent a lot of time with my dog, it was good.

“I went back home to London for a week or so and then went down with my missus.

“That was good but spent a lot of time with my dog. He is half-Rottweiler, half-Mastiff. He looks big a scary but he is a big baby.”

Jakubiak hasn’t played a competitive match since the final day of last season when he sent Dundee on their way to the Championship title versus Queen’s Park – though did play a half for the Pars Reserves on Tuesday.

Coincidentally, he could make his debut for Dunfermline against Queen’s this weekend – but at an unfamiliar venue.

Alex Jakubiak: End of the season at Dundee was the perfect finish

“I was speaking to my mum about that,” said Jakubiak. “It is funny how things work out like that, at Hampden as well. I have never played there.

“If that is the case it will be a good one and a new one for me as well.”

Despite his bad luck with injuries, Jakubiak “loved” his time at Dundee and didn’t want it to end.

Alex Jakubiak lifts the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak lifts the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

He has no regrets and played his part towards the end of last season as the club secured promotion back to the Premiership.

“The end of the season was the perfect way for me to finish for me, personally,” he said.

“I didn’t want it to end, I had an interview after the last game where I was happy to admit that and say that I wanted to stay but it is part of the game.

“You move on but I leave there with some good memories.”

More from Football

Keaghan Jacobs of Arbroath FC
Keaghan Jacobs vows to fight for his place at Arbroath - after turning down…
Would Steve Clarke have chosen this friendly?
RAB DOUGLAS: Hopefully arranging the England friendly won't be a decision Scotland end up…
Ross Campbell and David Larter of Montrose FC
David Larter shocked to lose Montrose appearance record - 25 years after it was…
Max Kucheriavyi is making his mark at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Craig Levein says Max Kucheriavyi handling of Covid isolation and Ukraine war underlines St…
Dundee defender Tyler French. Image: SNS
Dundee's Tyler French ready for 'no love lost' Dundee United battle as Morton loan…
New Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Alex Jakubiak backed to score goals at Dunfermline as Pars chief scout hails striker's…
Owen Beck in action for Wales U/21s. Image: PA
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Owen Beck and Dee international stars: 'That's the kind…
Chris Millar and Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: Chris Millar was getting so emotional before St Johnstone's cup final I…
Mathew Cudjoe breaks for goal, shepherded by Kieran Freeman during Dundee United training in St Andrews. Image: Dundee United FC
16 best training pictures as Dundee United ramp up preparations for Greenock Morton
Alex Jakubiak played 45 minutes for Dunfermline Reserves. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Alex Jakubiak impresses as Dunfermline blood ex-Dundee striker in reserve clash

Conversation