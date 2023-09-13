Former Nato secretary general George Robertson named Dundee University chancellor

Tony Blair’s former defence secretary has been unveiled as the University of Dundee’s new chancellor.

Lord George Robertson said he was “deeply honoured” to take on the most senior position at the university.

He was Labour MP for Hamilton and then Hamilton South from 1978 until 1999.

His final two years in the commons were spent as the UK Government’s defence secretary.

After joining the House of Lords in 1999, Lord Robertson became the 10th secretary general of Nato, from 1999 to 2003.

He was at the helm when the 9-11 attacks took place, and found himself presiding over huge decisions such as the alliance’s first ever use of Article 5.

‘International statesman’ George Robertson

Amanda Millar, chair of the university’s governing court, said the appointment would be “invaluable” to the institution.

“His bond with the university stretches back to our earliest days as an independent institution, and he brings vast experience as an international statesman that will be invaluable to us as a global university,” she said.

Lord Robertson will be formally installed as chancellor during the university’s graduation celebrations in November.

Speaking about his appointment he revealed he’d always had a “strong connection” with the university.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to accept the position of chancellor of the University of Dundee.

“I have always held a strong connection to the university since I was a student, and opted to receive my degree from Dundee rather than St Andrews at a time when the university was forming its own strong identity, having previously been part of St Andrews.

“I look forward to helping the university, our staff, students and global community as we continue to make a great social impact and transform lives.”