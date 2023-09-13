Former Nato secretary general George Robertson named Dundee University chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former Nato secretary general George Robertson named Dundee University chancellor

'Deeply honoured' Lord Robertson was a former defence secretary under Tony Blair.

By James Simpson
Lord Robertson. Image: University of Dundee
Lord Robertson. Image: University of Dundee

Tony Blair’s former defence secretary has been unveiled as the University of Dundee’s new chancellor.

Lord George Robertson said he was “deeply honoured” to take on the most senior position at the university.

He was Labour MP for Hamilton and then Hamilton South from 1978 until 1999.

General view of some of the buildings at Dundee University
Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

His final two years in the commons were spent as the UK Government’s defence secretary.

After joining the House of Lords in 1999, Lord Robertson became the 10th secretary general of Nato, from 1999 to 2003.

He was at the helm when the 9-11 attacks took place, and found himself presiding over huge decisions such as the alliance’s first ever use of Article 5.

‘International statesman’ George Robertson

Amanda Millar, chair of the university’s governing court, said the appointment would be “invaluable” to the institution.

“His bond with the university stretches back to our earliest days as an independent institution, and he brings vast experience as an international statesman that will be invaluable to us as a global university,” she said.

Lord Robertson will be formally installed as chancellor during the university’s graduation celebrations in November.

Labour’s George Robertson and a young Douglas Alexander.

Speaking about his appointment he revealed he’d always had a “strong connection” with the university.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to accept the position of chancellor of the University of Dundee.

“I have always held a strong connection to the university since I was a student, and opted to receive my degree from Dundee rather than St Andrews at a time when the university was forming its own strong identity, having previously been part of St Andrews.

“I look forward to helping the university, our staff, students and global community as we continue to make a great social impact and transform lives.”

