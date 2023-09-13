Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains reasons behind Tyler French departure

Tyler French’s time at Dundee is not over despite joining Greenock Morton on a season-long loan.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty was at pains to stress the move to Dougie Imrie’s Ton is designed to get French back up to speed after horrific injury.

And to see him back in dark blue at his best – possibly in January.

There is a recall clause in the deal that could see the former Wrexham defender back at Dens in the winter window.

“Tyler French is a player I saw a lot of last year and he’s a really good player,” Docherty said.

“With the horrific injury he got, it’s all part of his rehabilitation.

“Medically I’ve been advised, and from a football point of view, that it’s best for Tyler that he gets a level of competitive games so he can come back and be a stronger Dundee player.

“That’s my intention – to bring him back as a stronger Dundee player.

“He will be playing with a good side and under a good manager in Dougie Imrie.

“He’ll play probably about 18 competitive matches and I think that’s what he needs.

“He’s still in part of his rehab and it’s part of the process.

“I hope nobody thinks I’ve just shoved Tyler out the door – this is part of the programme to get Tyler back as the best Dundee player he can be.”

Why Morton?

French hasn’t played a first-team match since breaking his leg at St Mirren in January.

Nine months is a long time for a player to be out. Getting the necessary game time to help his recovery may have been difficult in the current Dundee team with a number of defensive options available.

And Docherty revealed there were a number of teams interested in signing French after he impressed in the Championship last season before his injury.

But Morton in particular suited the needs of the player.

“It would be tough for him to come straight back in again,” Docherty added.

“We’ve taken a lot of time and there was a lot of interest because Tyler is a really good footballer.

“He’s quick and aggressive, a good defender.

“We were quite selective in his loan – we think Morton is a good fit. The position he’ll play and the manager.

“That’s a really important part of his development as a Dundee player.”

French is in line to make his Ton debut away to Dundee United this Saturday.