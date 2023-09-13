Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains reasons behind Tyler French departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains reasons behind Tyler French departure

Defender signed for Greenock Morton on a season-long loan this week.

By George Cran
Tyler French has signed on loan at Morton. Image: SNS
Tyler French has signed on loan at Morton. Image: SNS

Tyler French’s time at Dundee is not over despite joining Greenock Morton on a season-long loan.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty was at pains to stress the move to Dougie Imrie’s Ton is designed to get French back up to speed after horrific injury.

And to see him back in dark blue at his best – possibly in January.

There is a recall clause in the deal that could see the former Wrexham defender back at Dens in the winter window.

“Tyler French is a player I saw a lot of last year and he’s a really good player,” Docherty said.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“With the horrific injury he got, it’s all part of his rehabilitation.

“Medically I’ve been advised, and from a football point of view, that it’s best for Tyler that he gets a level of competitive games so he can come back and be a stronger Dundee player.

“That’s my intention – to bring him back as a stronger Dundee player.

“He will be playing with a good side and under a good manager in Dougie Imrie.

“He’ll play probably about 18 competitive matches and I think that’s what he needs.

“He’s still in part of his rehab and it’s part of the process.

“I hope nobody thinks I’ve just shoved Tyler out the door – this is part of the programme to get Tyler back as the best Dundee player he can be.”

Why Morton?

French hasn’t played a first-team match since breaking his leg at St Mirren in January.

Nine months is a long time for a player to be out. Getting the necessary game time to help his recovery may have been difficult in the current Dundee team with a number of defensive options available.

Dundee’s Tyler French takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And Docherty revealed there were a number of teams interested in signing French after he impressed in the Championship last season before his injury.

But Morton in particular suited the needs of the player.

“It would be tough for him to come straight back in again,” Docherty added.

“We’ve taken a lot of time and there was a lot of interest because Tyler is a really good footballer.

“He’s quick and aggressive, a good defender.

“We were quite selective in his loan – we think Morton is a good fit. The position he’ll play and the manager.

“That’s a really important part of his development as a Dundee player.”

French is in line to make his Ton debut away to Dundee United this Saturday.

Conversation