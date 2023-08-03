Dundee Premiership 2023/24 preview: Predictions, star signing and bookies odds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Premiership 2023/24 preview: Predictions, star signing and bookies odds

The Dark Blues are back at Scottish football's top table - but how will they get on?

Dundee stars (from left) Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Luke McCowan are hoping to impress manager Tony Docherty (right).
By George Cran

Dundee’s sole aim this season is to banish the yo-yo club tag by keeping their place in the Premiership for more than just one season.

They’ve not managed that since last surviving a top-flight campaign in 2018.

This time around there has been a transformation under way at Dens Park.

Gary Bowyer won the Championship last season but was relieved of his duties at the end of last season.

After a protracted search for his replacement, Tony Docherty surprised many by shedding his own tag of ‘assistant manager’ by taking the top job at Dundee.

Twelve new signings, and counting, have arrived ahead of the Premiership return.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
There are plenty of new faces and some well-kent ones as well.

But how will the Dark Blues fare on their return to the top table of Scottish football?

Where will Dundee finish?

Make no bones about it, job No 1 this season is survival.

That’s the target for any newly-promoted side – get yourselves established and ensure you are sticking around for another year.

The pace of change at Dens Park this summer has been swift and bedding in may take a bit of time.

The squad built by Docherty is a young one. It is filled with quality and potential but also lacks experience.

New Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
With that often comes inconsistency and fans of the Dee should be prepared for times when things just do not go to plan.

However, the owners are backing their manager. Money was spent on Trevor Carson this week to bolster their goalkeeping department.

He was the 12th signing of the summer and the expectation is there are more to come.

There is a different feel about this Dark Blues squad than the one that went up two years ago.

And, as much as there may be bad days ahead this term, there will be occasions when the raw talent of these youngsters just clicks.

Prediction: 8th

Who is Dundee’s star summer signing?

There have been so many it’s tricky to pin down just one!

Zach Robinson has been a star signing three times now and could well prove that again this season. Amadou Bakayoko looked good on debut.

The Mexicans Diego Pineda and Antonio Portales are bringing something completely new while Scott Tiffoney is an exciting capture and Malachi Boateng has quietly impressed in midfield.

Joe Shaughnessy has strolled pre-season and the Viaplay Cup while Jon McCracken has kept two clean sheets already at Dens Park.

Owen Beck impressed on his home debut. Image: SNS.
Trevor Carson, though, is expected to take the No 1 spot this term.

He will be a key man for the Dark Blues this term after his switch from St Mirren.

However, the one to watch this season will be Owen Beck.

On loan from Liverpool, the attacking left-back has shown in his early days exactly why the Anfield club gave him a five-year deal.

No doubt the recent switch by boss Docherty to a 3-5-2 has been brought about in part to unleash Beck down the flank.

Easing his defensive duties and getting him on the ball more could prove fruitful for the Dee this term.

Players to watch?

Beck and Robinson will be ones to watch this season as will Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan as they aim to make their mark on the top flight.

However, this season promises to be a big one for Luke McCowan.

Luke McCowan takes on Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS
The former Ayr attacker played a starring role in the early days of Dundee’s most recent venture into the Premiership.

But the season went downhill for all at Dens in the second half.

He’ll be determined to show he can cut it at Premiership level.

Key questions to answer

Inexperience, certainly in the Scottish Premiership, may well be an issue this term.

Whether they can score enough goals, though, is a big question to be answered.

It proved a problem last term with chances passed up to finish off the title race earlier than the final day.

The squad has changed considerably since then. But the same problem has been clear in the Viaplay Cup games.

The chances were there to score that extra goal to book a place in the knockouts but they failed to take them.

What do the bookies say?

Diego Pineda got off the mark against Dumbarton. Image: SNS
Unsurprisingly as a newly-promoted team, Dundee are favourites to finish rock bottom.

Most bookies are giving 9/4 for the Dee to be bottom, though they are as short as 7/4 in some places.

Next on the list is St Johnstone between 3/1 and 5/1 with a similar price for Ross County.

You can get as much as 1,500/1 for Dundee to win the Premiership.

In the top goalscorer odds, Diego Pineda leads the way for Dundee on 50/1 while you can get 66/1 on Zach Robinson and 150/1 on Lyall Cameron.

