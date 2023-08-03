Business Look inside former McEwens of Perth building ahead of new shop plans One of the largest premises in Perth city centre has been empty for more than three years - we've had a look inside. By Rob McLaren August 3 2023, 4.24pm Share Look inside former McEwens of Perth building ahead of new shop plans Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4603198/look-inside-former-mcewens-of-perth-building/ Copy Link The premises in St John Street has been vacant for more than three years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The historic McEwens of Perth building has been empty for more than three years and we’ve had a look inside. The St John Street premises will soon be occupied by Tayside business Bliss Beds. The family business currently has a shop in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre and have described their plans for a Perth outlet. McEwens operated in Perth for almost 150 years until 2016. The following year department store Beales went into the building. Beales entered administration in early 2020 and the building has been largely untouched since then. Courier photographer Steve MacDougall has been given a look inside the 45,000 sq ft building ahead of it being brought back into use. Inside McEwens of Perth / Beales site The former Beales premises still carries some of the concession stands that used to be in the department store. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Bliss Beds owners have received the keys to the premises and are now focusing on clearing out the building.<br />Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson And, perhaps inevitably for premises that have been empty for so long, there are a few issues to remedy.<br />Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Bliss Beds say they frequently make deliveries to Perth from Dundee so were looking to set up in the city.<br />Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The atrium gives plenty of natural light. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Bliss Beds owner James Gallacher said the former McEwens of Perth premises are larger than they need – but they are hoping to rent out some of the space to smaller businesses. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Evidence of the former Beales business remains inside the St John Street premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The city centre building is full of interesting features. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Stained glass windows inside the Perth premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The doors which have been shut for more than three years will be open again in September. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson