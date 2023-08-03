Look inside former McEwens of Perth building ahead of new shop plans

The historic McEwens of Perth building has been empty for more than three years and we’ve had a look inside.

The St John Street premises will soon be occupied by Tayside business Bliss Beds.

The family business currently has a shop in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre and have described their plans for a Perth outlet.

McEwens operated in Perth for almost 150 years until 2016. The following year department store Beales went into the building.

Beales entered administration in early 2020 and the building has been largely untouched since then.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall has been given a look inside the 45,000 sq ft building ahead of it being brought back into use.

Inside McEwens of Perth / Beales site