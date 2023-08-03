Look inside former McEwens of Perth building ahead of new shop plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Look inside former McEwens of Perth building ahead of new shop plans

One of the largest premises in Perth city centre has been empty for more than three years - we've had a look inside.

By Rob McLaren
The premises in St John Street has been vacant for more than three years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The historic McEwens of Perth building has been empty for more than three years and we’ve had a look inside.

The St John Street premises will soon be occupied by Tayside business Bliss Beds.

The family business currently has a shop in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre and have described their plans for a Perth outlet.

McEwens operated in Perth for almost 150 years until 2016. The following year department store Beales went into the building.

Beales entered administration in early 2020 and the building has been largely untouched since then.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall has been given a look inside the 45,000 sq ft building ahead of it being brought back into use.

Inside McEwens of Perth / Beales site

The former Beales premises still carries some of the concession stands that used to be in the department store. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Bliss Beds owners have received the keys to the premises and are now focusing on clearing out the building.<br />Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
And, perhaps inevitably for premises that have been empty for so long, there are a few issues to remedy.<br />Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bliss Beds say they frequently make deliveries to Perth from Dundee so were looking to set up in the city.<br />Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The atrium gives plenty of natural light. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bliss Beds owner James Gallacher said the former McEwens of Perth premises are larger than they need – but they are hoping to rent out some of the space to smaller businesses. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Evidence of the former Beales business remains inside the St John Street premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The city centre building is full of interesting features. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stained glass windows inside the Perth premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The doors which have been shut for more than three years will be open again in September. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

