Dundee complete signing of St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson on three-year deal

Dundee have completed the signing of goalkeeper Trevor Carson on a three-year deal.

The 35-year-old joins the Dark Blues for an undisclosed fee, reported to be as high as six figures.

Hugely experienced, Carson has been out of favour this summer under Buddies boss Stephen Robinson after playing 40 matches for the Paisley outfit last season.

Dundee had been linked with a move for the goalkeeper in June and have now got their man.

Carson had been signed by St Mirren from Dundee’s close rivals Dundee United, though he played only five times in 2021/22 before heading to Morecambe on loan.

The Northern Ireland international has also turned out for Hartlepool, Cheltenham and Motherwell – who he could make his debut against on Saturday.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “I am absolutely delighted to secure the signing of Trevor Carson who I regard as one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

“Last season when playing against him he had some outstanding performances and saves.

“He has got so much experience, he knows the league and I think he will bring a lot to the club.

“We have acquired a fantastic goalkeeper and professional. He like Joe (Shaughnessy) will help me and the coaches get our message across to the squad and he will help the young players both on and off the pitch.

“First and foremost Trevor is a top performer, a really good goalkeeper with Premier League experience, but also in terms of personality, work ethic, mentality, he is exactly everything we want to be at this football club.”

Spoke with Shaughnessy

Carson added: “It’s brilliant to be here.

“I am very grateful to the manager and everyone involved who has made this deal possible.

“It’s the old cliché but I can’t wait to get started.

“I had a great conversation with the manager and as soon as I came off the phone, I said I want to play for that man, he talked about the project and the plans he has got here.

“It helps that Joe is here too, who I played with last season. Joe spoke very highly of the place and these things count massively in football.”