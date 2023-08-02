Dundee complete signing of St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson on three-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee complete signing of St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson on three-year deal

The experienced goalie becomes Tony Docherty's 12th new signing this summer.

By George Cran
Trevor Carson has signed for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee have completed the signing of goalkeeper Trevor Carson on a three-year deal.

The 35-year-old joins the Dark Blues for an undisclosed fee, reported to be as high as six figures.

Hugely experienced, Carson has been out of favour this summer under Buddies boss Stephen Robinson after playing 40 matches for the Paisley outfit last season.

Dundee had been linked with a move for the goalkeeper in June and have now got their man.

Carson had been signed by St Mirren from Dundee’s close rivals Dundee United, though he played only five times in 2021/22 before heading to Morecambe on loan.

The Northern Ireland international has also turned out for Hartlepool, Cheltenham and Motherwell – who he could make his debut against on Saturday.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said:  “I am absolutely delighted to secure the signing of Trevor Carson who I regard as one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

“Last season when playing against him he had some outstanding performances and saves.

“He has got so much experience, he knows the league and I think he will bring a lot to the club.

“We have acquired a fantastic goalkeeper and professional. He like Joe (Shaughnessy) will help me and the coaches get our message across to the squad and he will help the young players both on and off the pitch.

“First and foremost Trevor is a top performer, a really good goalkeeper with Premier League experience, but also in terms of personality, work ethic, mentality, he is exactly everything we want to be at this football club.”

Spoke with Shaughnessy

Carson added: “It’s brilliant to be here.

“I am very grateful to the manager and everyone involved who has made this deal possible.

“It’s the old cliché but I can’t wait to get started.

“I had a great conversation with the manager and as soon as I came off the phone, I said I want to play for that man, he talked about the project and the plans he has got here.

“It helps that Joe is here too, who I played with last season. Joe spoke very highly of the place and these things count massively in football.”

