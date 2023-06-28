Dundee are ‘close’ to new signings says Tony Docherty as he addresses Trevor Carson link

Dundee are closing in on fresh signings says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues gaffer has already added Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Tiffoney and Antonio Portales this summer while Charlie Reilly also arrived from Albion Rovers.

But he’s keen to add more with some key positions still to be strengthened.

“I’m happy with what I’ve brought in so far. We are very busy and very active at the moment,” Docherty said.

“Our recruitment group are working very hard to fill up the positions we are looking at.

“We’re obviously keen to get Antonio Portales over as soon as we can but Charlie Reilly, Scott Tiffoney and Joe Shaughnessy have looked really good in training.

“The process is ongoing, we have targets and we are getting close to some deals now.”

‘Competitive animal’

With those four new faces making a first-team pool of 17 players, there is still some business to be done at Dens.

However, sheer numbers is not what Docherty is interested in.

“I’m not wanting to put a number on things – to me it’s about quality rather than quantity,” he added.

“We have to be specific in what we’re after, areas where the team needs strengthened.

“Because we have a lot of good players here, it’s about getting the best out of them and supplementing them with the right ones in the right positions to make us a competitive animal this season.”

Trevor Carson

Will one of those additions be Trevor Carson, though?

The St Mirren keeper is interesting a number of clubs while the Buddies have added Zach Hemming on loan from Middlesbrough.

Dundee along with Dundee United and St Johnstone have been credited with interest in the 35-year-old.

However, the Paisley outfit are looking for a fee to see them part company with the Northern Ireland international.

It’s understood that has seen United and Saints turn their attentions elsewhere.

Docherty, meanwhile, wouldn’t be drawn on the link – but he also didn’t rule it out.

Asked if there was interest in Carson, Docherty said: “That’s an area we are looking at, it’s not rocket science to know we are looking at a goalkeeper and the No 9 position.

“Those are key areas.

“We will be linked with loads of players, that’s another name that has been thrown at us.

“But it’s an ongoing process and we’ll work through that diligently.”