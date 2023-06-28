Dundee are ‘close’ to new signings says Tony Docherty as he addresses Trevor Carson link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee are ‘close’ to new signings says Tony Docherty as he addresses Trevor Carson link

The Dark Blues are 'very busy and very active' says the Dens Park boss.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty in pre-season training. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty in pre-season training. Image: SNS.

Dundee are closing in on fresh signings says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues gaffer has already added Joe Shaughnessy, Scott Tiffoney and Antonio Portales this summer while Charlie Reilly also arrived from Albion Rovers.

But he’s keen to add more with some key positions still to be strengthened.

“I’m happy with what I’ve brought in so far. We are very busy and very active at the moment,” Docherty said.

“Our recruitment group are working very hard to fill up the positions we are looking at.

“We’re obviously keen to get Antonio Portales over as soon as we can but Charlie Reilly, Scott Tiffoney and Joe Shaughnessy have looked really good in training.

“The process is ongoing, we have targets and we are getting close to some deals now.”

‘Competitive animal’

With those four new faces making a first-team pool of 17 players, there is still some business to be done at Dens.

Scott Tiffoney signed this summer from Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

However, sheer numbers is not what Docherty is interested in.

“I’m not wanting to put a number on things – to me it’s about quality rather than quantity,” he added.

“We have to be specific in what we’re after, areas where the team needs strengthened.

“Because we have a lot of good players here, it’s about getting the best out of them and supplementing them with the right ones in the right positions to make us a competitive animal this season.”

Trevor Carson

Will one of those additions be Trevor Carson, though?

The St Mirren keeper is interesting a number of clubs while the Buddies have added Zach Hemming on loan from Middlesbrough.

Dundee along with Dundee United and St Johnstone have been credited with interest in the 35-year-old.

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.

However, the Paisley outfit are looking for a fee to see them part company with the Northern Ireland international.

It’s understood that has seen United and Saints turn their attentions elsewhere.

Docherty, meanwhile, wouldn’t be drawn on the link – but he also didn’t rule it out.

Asked if there was interest in Carson, Docherty said: “That’s an area we are looking at, it’s not rocket science to know we are looking at a goalkeeper and the No 9 position.

“Those are key areas.

“We will be linked with loads of players, that’s another name that has been thrown at us.

“But it’s an ongoing process and we’ll work through that diligently.”

