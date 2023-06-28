Dundee weighing up move for St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson amid reported Dundee United and St Johnstone links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee weighing up move for St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson amid reported Dundee United and St Johnstone links

The 35-year-old is also reportedly interesting English League One side Blackpool.

By George Cran
St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.

Dundee are weighing up a move for St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

But according to a report in the Daily Record, the Dark Blues will have to dig deep to land the ex-United stopper.

New Dee boss Tony Docherty already has experienced keeper Adam Legzdins and youngster Harry Sharp on the books, but he is keen to further strengthen his hand between the posts.

Carson is amongst those he is considering.

Other Tayside interest?

Dundee United and St Johnstone – along with English League One outfit Blackpool – were also credited in Wednesday’s report with an interest in the Northern Ireland international.

The Tangerines are looking for a No.1 this summer, and Carson’s was a name discussed by the club.

However, Courier Sport has learned that United no longer have any interest in pursuing a deal to bring their former goalie back to Tannadice, while St Johnstone are also unlikely to take their initial interest further.

Trevor Carson in action for Dundee United.
Trevor Carson in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Pertinently for Dundee, St Mirren reportedly will not let under-contract Carson go without a fight – and a six-figure fee.

The Paisley outfit announced on Wednesday the arrival of goalkeeper Zach Hemming.

The former Kilmarnock man has joined on a season-long loan.

