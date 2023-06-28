Dundee weighing up move for St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson amid reported Dundee United and St Johnstone links

Dundee are weighing up a move for St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

But according to a report in the Daily Record, the Dark Blues will have to dig deep to land the ex-United stopper.

New Dee boss Tony Docherty already has experienced keeper Adam Legzdins and youngster Harry Sharp on the books, but he is keen to further strengthen his hand between the posts.

Carson is amongst those he is considering.

Other Tayside interest?

Dundee United and St Johnstone – along with English League One outfit Blackpool – were also credited in Wednesday’s report with an interest in the Northern Ireland international.

The Tangerines are looking for a No.1 this summer, and Carson’s was a name discussed by the club.

However, Courier Sport has learned that United no longer have any interest in pursuing a deal to bring their former goalie back to Tannadice, while St Johnstone are also unlikely to take their initial interest further.

Pertinently for Dundee, St Mirren reportedly will not let under-contract Carson go without a fight – and a six-figure fee.

The Paisley outfit announced on Wednesday the arrival of goalkeeper Zach Hemming.

The former Kilmarnock man has joined on a season-long loan.