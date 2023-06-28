Pitlochry High School has ‘polite and respectful’ pupils, according to report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry High School has ‘polite and respectful’ pupils, according to report

Education Scotland inspectors found 'they enjoy being at the school and are attaining and achieving well.'

By Isla Glen
Pitlochry High School.
Pitlochry High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Pitlochry High School has been praised at its latest inspection.

Education Scotland visited the school in April 2023.

The school was rated satisfactory for leadership of change and in learning, teaching and assessment.

It was considered good for ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion, as well as for raising attainment and achievement.

The report stated that the school has a “calm, positive and inclusive environment for learning” which is supported by senior leaders and staff.

It went on to praise staff’s commitment to “monitoring and evaluating the work of the school”.

The pupils at the school were described as “polite and respectful” and inspectors found “they enjoy being at the school and are attaining and achieving well”.

Another strength identified in the report was the work of the school community to ensure children and young people are knowledgeable about their rights and the rights of others.

Staff should increase pace of improvements

Areas for improvement discussed by the headteacher and Perth and Kinross Council’s Education and Children’s Services are being taken forward.

This includes continuation with “plans to involve the whole school community in refreshing the vision, values and aims of Pitlochry High School”.

The report recommends that senior leaders in the school should continue to develop approaches to improvement planning, working with staff to develop a shared understanding of how they show the impact of their work in improving experiences for children and young people.

Education Scotland will make no further visits in relation to the inspection.

Staff should also continue to improve the consistency of high-quality learning and teaching across the school.

This involves ensuring “appropriate tasks and activities are set at the right level of difficulty.”

Additionally, the report states that staff should increase the pace of improvements in curriculum development while ensuring all children and young people can make continued progress in all areas of the curriculum.

No further visits

Education Scotland will make no further visits in relation to this inspection as they consider Pitlochry High School to have the capacity to make continued improvement.

Learning and families convener, Councillor John Rebbeck, said: “Congratulations to the staff and pupils on this positive report; it is very encouraging to read the school’s strengths which have been highlighted by Education Scotland.

“I am confident that the staff will take on board the areas for improvement and work together to ensure a plan is put in place as quickly as possible to raise what is already a very high standard of learning at the school.”

