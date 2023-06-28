Pitlochry High School has ‘polite and respectful’ pupils, according to report

Pitlochry High School has been praised at its latest inspection.

Education Scotland visited the school in April 2023.

The school was rated satisfactory for leadership of change and in learning, teaching and assessment.

It was considered good for ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion, as well as for raising attainment and achievement.

The report stated that the school has a “calm, positive and inclusive environment for learning” which is supported by senior leaders and staff.

It went on to praise staff’s commitment to “monitoring and evaluating the work of the school”.

The pupils at the school were described as “polite and respectful” and inspectors found “they enjoy being at the school and are attaining and achieving well”.

Another strength identified in the report was the work of the school community to ensure children and young people are knowledgeable about their rights and the rights of others.

Staff should increase pace of improvements

Areas for improvement discussed by the headteacher and Perth and Kinross Council’s Education and Children’s Services are being taken forward.

This includes continuation with “plans to involve the whole school community in refreshing the vision, values and aims of Pitlochry High School”.

The report recommends that senior leaders in the school should continue to develop approaches to improvement planning, working with staff to develop a shared understanding of how they show the impact of their work in improving experiences for children and young people.

Staff should also continue to improve the consistency of high-quality learning and teaching across the school.

This involves ensuring “appropriate tasks and activities are set at the right level of difficulty.”

Additionally, the report states that staff should increase the pace of improvements in curriculum development while ensuring all children and young people can make continued progress in all areas of the curriculum.

No further visits

Education Scotland will make no further visits in relation to this inspection as they consider Pitlochry High School to have the capacity to make continued improvement.

Learning and families convener, Councillor John Rebbeck, said: “Congratulations to the staff and pupils on this positive report; it is very encouraging to read the school’s strengths which have been highlighted by Education Scotland.

“I am confident that the staff will take on board the areas for improvement and work together to ensure a plan is put in place as quickly as possible to raise what is already a very high standard of learning at the school.”

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.