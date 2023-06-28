Al-Maktoum College opens new Dundee business centre

A new business centre at Al-Maktoum College in Dundee aims to help companies to foster executive growth.

The Dundee Centre of Business Excellence (DCBE) will deliver professional development services and capacity building to businesses.

The centre is starting with offering nine courses. These are in fundraising, marketing, business excellence, organisational learning, leadership, employee empowerment, fashion design start-up and entrepreneurship.

Two new partnerships have been developed with the Lisbon Business and Government School and the International Customer Experience Institute.

Industry arm of Al-Maktoum

Dr Alaa Garad, chief executive of the centre, said: “DCBE is aiming to become the industry arm of Al-Maktoum College.

“We are focusing on applied and impactful research that helps the community, contributes towards innovation and keeps Dundee at the forefront of business.

“We’re building on a legacy of 22 years of hard work and collaboration with our national and international partners.

“The centre will include a wide pool of subject matter experts who will work as collaborators on projects.

“There will also be an advisory board to guide and support the centre and provide further industry access.”

Al-Maktoum business courses

The new centre follows on from the success of Al-Maktoum College’s academic programme and summer schools which have helped students from all over the world get a head start in business education.

DCBE will run summer and winter schools, an academic training programme, masterclasses, workshops, conferences and open lectures.

It will also deliver language courses in Arabic and English and provide consultancy services for businesses.

Al-Maktoum has partnered with a leading continuous professional development provider to accredit all courses offered by the DCBE.

This collaboration ensures that participants receive recognised certification upon completion.

The DCBE has outlined key objectives that align with Al-Maktoum’s vision.

These include diversifying the skill set of college staff, promoting industry and community engagement and organising an annual conference.