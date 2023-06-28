Al-Maktoum College opens new Dundee business centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Al-Maktoum College opens new Dundee business centre

The Dundee Centre of Business Excellence will offer nine courses for people looking to develop their skills.

By Rob McLaren
Al Maktoum College in Dundee.
Al Maktoum College in Dundee.

A new business centre at Al-Maktoum College in Dundee aims to help companies to foster executive growth.

The Dundee Centre of Business Excellence (DCBE) will deliver professional development services and capacity building to businesses.

The centre is starting with offering nine courses. These are in fundraising, marketing, business excellence, organisational learning, leadership, employee empowerment, fashion design start-up and entrepreneurship.

Two new partnerships have been developed with the Lisbon Business and Government School and the International Customer Experience Institute.

Industry arm of Al-Maktoum

Dr Alaa Garad, chief executive of the centre, said: “DCBE is aiming to become the industry arm of Al-Maktoum College.

“We are focusing on applied and impactful research that helps the community, contributes towards innovation and keeps Dundee at the forefront of business.

“We’re building on a legacy of 22 years of hard work and collaboration with our national and international partners.

Dr Alaa Garad, chief executive of Dundee Centre of Business Excellence.

“The centre will include a wide pool of subject matter experts who will work as collaborators on projects.

“There will also be an advisory board to guide and support the centre and provide further industry access.”

Al-Maktoum business courses

The new centre follows on from the success of Al-Maktoum College’s academic programme and summer schools which have helped students from all over the world get a head start in business education.

DCBE will run summer and winter schools, an academic training programme, masterclasses, workshops, conferences and open lectures.

It will also deliver language courses in Arabic and English and provide consultancy services for businesses.

Al-Maktoum has partnered with a leading continuous professional development provider to accredit all courses offered by the DCBE.

This collaboration ensures that participants receive recognised certification upon completion.

The DCBE has outlined key objectives that align with Al-Maktoum’s vision.

These include diversifying the skill set of college staff, promoting industry and community engagement and organising an annual conference.

