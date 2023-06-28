Former MSP hits out at mess on Dundee streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former MSP hits out at mess on Dundee streets

Jenny Marra says "filthy" streets and overflowing bins are a health hazard.

By Poppy Watson and James Simpson
Jenny Marra shared images on social media of bins overflowing in the Lochee area and the city centre. Image: Jenny Marra.
A former MSP has hit out after litter was left strewn across several areas of Dundee.

Jenny Marra says overflowing bins and “filthy” streets are a health hazard.

The former Scottish Labour politician has urged Dundee City Council to “go public” about how often it is cleaning the streets and how it plans to tackle the problem.

Ms Marra, 45, shared a picture on social media of overflowing bins on Nethergate on Wednesday.

She has also posted images of litter at Murraygate, High Street and Lochee in recent days.

It comes as other residents have reported mess in other locations in Dundee in recent days – mainly involving large communal Eurobins.

The mess on Nethergate has since been cleaned up, but Ms Marra told The Courier: “The streets are absolutely filthy – it looks like they haven’t been washed in months.

“They are covered in litter, in chewing gum, in birds’ mess, in cigarette ends, and it has just got worse and worse and worse.

“Everyone I speak to feels the same.”

Health fears over ‘filthy’ Dundee streets

Ms Marra says it is not just about how the city looks.

She said: “It is about the health and wellbeing of our citizens.

“There are lots of flats in our city where these Eurobins are spilling out all over the place.

Former MSP Jenny Marra
“It attracts vermin and it is a health and environmental hazard.

“It is the basic job of the council to keep our streets clean and tidy, and they’re not doing it.”

One resident in the West End contacted The Courier to highlight mess from Eurobins on Magdalen Yard Road.

Abandoned bags of rubbish on Dundee High Street. Image: Jenny Marra.
Overflowing Eurobins on Magdalen Yard Road. Image: supplied.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “The current recycling system is clearly failing as this is happening all the time.

“I’m regularly finding the Eurobins overflowing.

“By and large, the stuff spilling out into the street is in the wrong bin anyway.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Our bin collection crews and street cleansing teams work hard to provide a full and high standard of service to the whole of the city.

“Members of the public can report any issues about refuse collections or street cleansing directly to us which will be followed up on at the earliest opportunity.”

It comes as a new strategy to tackle fly tipping and littering is published by the Scottish Government.

The six-year agenda, unveiled on Wednesday, will see fly-tipping fines raised from £200 to £500 and fresh powers to fine drivers who throw rubbish from vehicles.

More than £280 million a year is spent cleaning up litter in Scotland, which environmental campaigners say is the worst in a decade.

