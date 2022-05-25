Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson signs for St Mirren By Eric Nicolson May 25 2022, 4.34pm 0 Trevor Carson in action for Dundee United. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson has signed for St Mirren. The Northern Ireland international has chosen to reunite with Stephen Robinson, who he played for at Motherwell and on loan from United at Morecambe. Our second summer signing under Robinson. Welcome to St Mirren, @trevorcarson24! — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) May 25, 2022 The Tangerines are understood to have received a nominal fee for Carson. They are also in the market for a new keeper, and have had talks with St Johnstone’s squad Scotland man, Zander Clark who is now out of contract after helping keep the Perth side in the Premiership. Tony Asghar addresses ‘bully’ jibes as Dundee United sporting director delivers Tam Courts verdict and reflects on ‘horrible summer’ Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee United, St Johnstone, Montrose and East Fife named amongst founder members of new Scottish Women’s Premier League Goalkeeper Trevor Carson believes his move to St Mirren ‘ticks all the boxes’ St Johnstone confirm Shaun Rooney has left to join Fleetwood Town Tony Asghar addresses ‘bully’ jibes as Dundee United sporting director delivers Tam Courts verdict and reflects on ‘horrible summer’