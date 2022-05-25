Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson signs for St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson has signed for St Mirren.

The Northern Ireland international has chosen to reunite with Stephen Robinson, who he played for at Motherwell and on loan from United at Morecambe.

Our second summer signing under Robinson. Welcome to St Mirren, @trevorcarson24! — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) May 25, 2022

The Tangerines are understood to have received a nominal fee for Carson.

They are also in the market for a new keeper, and have had talks with St Johnstone’s squad Scotland man, Zander Clark who is now out of contract after helping keep the Perth side in the Premiership.