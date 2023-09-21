Still Game star Ford Kiernan backs Fife band Shambolics’ debut album

Still Game star Ford Kiernan has given his backing to the release of Fife-formed indie rock band Shambolics’ debut album.

In a video posted on social media, the Glaswegian writer and actor, who played lead character Jack Jarvis in the BBC Scotland comedy series, describes the band and their forthcoming new album as “right up there” and encourages fans to pre-order.

He explains in the comical expletive-laden clip that the band recorded material at La Sierra Casa in Spain, and that’s why he’s there “messing about with other guys” and “having a ball”.

When are Shambolics releasing their debut album?

Shambolics say they are “buzzing” to announce the release of Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams.

The 12-track album will be released on Scruff of the Neck Records on February 16 2024.

It comes as the band look forward to a sold-out headline show at King Tut’s in Glasgow on September 28.

They will then perform as special guests to Little Man Tate on a UK tour in October, and as special guests to Dundee band The View at Edinburgh and Kilmarnock in December.

‘Uplifting’ songs about social issues

Expressing appreciation for the support shown by fans throughout the years, guitarist and singer Darren Forbes from Kirkcaldy, said they “canny wait to release this batch of bangers” for everyone to hear.

He said Shambolics capture the frustrations and aspirations that young working class adults are experiencing across the UK, where money is tight and opportunities are limited.

Yet their exuberant songs, influenced by everyone from The La’s, Arctic Monkeys and Sam Fender to The Streets, Fleetwood Mac and MGMT, provide an escape from the gloom and the hope for better times to come.

Darren, a former pupil of Kirkcaldy High School, said: “We wanted the songs here to be quite uplifting, including the ones that deal with social issues.

“It’s like even though sh** happens, it’s going to be okay.

“It’s about trying to find some hope in the bleakest of times, about finding an escape from the terrible situation young people currently find themselves in.”

Shambolics are also releasing their new single about a ‘fleeting escape’

The band launch the album alongside their new single ‘Never Be Mine’.

It’s the tale of a couple whose relationship is simply a fleeting escape from the world around them.

Darren added: “It’s about a boy and a girl who meet each week, but they have no real ambitions to be in a relationship.

“They know they’re playing one another but don’t really want to say that out loud or admit it to one another – they’re in it for the moment.”

Produced by Chris Marshall (Gerry Cinnamon), the rest of the album includes a feature from The View’s Kyle Falconer on the sleek synth-pop ‘Attention’, employs biting satire on ‘Universal Credit’ and maximises anthemic status with the uplifting ‘Everything You Should’ve Done’.

What formats are the Shambolics debut album available in?

Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams is now available to pre-order.

In addition to its digital release, physical formats include regular black vinyl, CD and cassette.

The band’s official store exclusively offers a ‘Ned Red’ collection, which compiles a red and black marble vinyl, a CD and a cassette into one package.