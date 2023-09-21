Still Game star Ford Kiernan backs Fife band Shambolics’ debut album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Still Game star Ford Kiernan backs Fife band Shambolics’ debut album

The Kirkcaldy-formed indie rockers are 'buzzing' to release Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams on Scruff of the Neck Records in February with pre-order available now.

By Michael Alexander
Victor McDade, played by Greg Hemphill, and Jack Jarvis, played by Ford Kiernan in Still Game
Victor McDade, played by Greg Hemphill, and Jack Jarvis, played by Ford Kiernan in Still Game

Still Game star Ford Kiernan has given his backing to the release of Fife-formed indie rock band Shambolics’ debut album.

In a video posted on social media, the Glaswegian writer and actor, who played lead character Jack Jarvis in the BBC Scotland comedy series, describes the band and their forthcoming new album as “right up there” and encourages fans to pre-order.

He explains in the comical expletive-laden clip that the band recorded material at La Sierra Casa in Spain, and that’s why he’s there “messing about with other guys” and “having a ball”.

When are Shambolics releasing their debut album?

Shambolics say they are “buzzing” to announce the release of Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams.

The 12-track album will be released on Scruff of the Neck Records on February 16 2024.

It comes as the band look forward to a sold-out headline show at King Tut’s in Glasgow on September 28.

A poster stating that Shambolics play King Tut's in Glasgow on September 28. Image: Scruff of the Neck Records.
Shambolics play King Tut's in Glasgow on September 28. Image: Scruff of the Neck Records.

They will then perform as special guests to Little Man Tate on a UK tour in October, and as special guests to Dundee band The View at Edinburgh and Kilmarnock in December.

‘Uplifting’ songs about social issues

Expressing appreciation for the support shown by fans throughout the years, guitarist and singer Darren Forbes from Kirkcaldy, said they “canny wait to release this batch of bangers” for everyone to hear.

He said Shambolics capture the frustrations and aspirations that young working class adults are experiencing across the UK, where money is tight and opportunities are limited.

Yet their exuberant songs, influenced by everyone from The La’s, Arctic Monkeys and Sam Fender to The Streets, Fleetwood Mac and MGMT, provide an escape from the gloom and the hope for better times to come.

Shambolics. Image: Scruff of the Neck Records.
Shambolics. Image: Scruff of the Neck Records.

Darren, a former pupil of Kirkcaldy High School, said: “We wanted the songs here to be quite uplifting, including the ones that deal with social issues.

“It’s like even though sh** happens, it’s going to be okay.

“It’s about trying to find some hope in the bleakest of times, about finding an escape from the terrible situation young people currently find themselves in.”

Shambolics are also releasing their new single about a ‘fleeting escape’

The band launch the album alongside their new single ‘Never Be Mine’.

It’s the tale of a couple whose relationship is simply a fleeting escape from the world around them.

Darren added: “It’s about a boy and a girl who meet each week, but they have no real ambitions to be in a relationship.

“They know they’re playing one another but don’t really want to say that out loud or admit it to one another – they’re in it for the moment.”

Produced by Chris Marshall (Gerry Cinnamon), the rest of the album includes a feature from The View’s Kyle Falconer on the sleek synth-pop ‘Attention’, employs biting satire on ‘Universal Credit’ and maximises anthemic status with the uplifting ‘Everything You Should’ve Done’.

What formats are the Shambolics debut album available in?

Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams is now available to pre-order.

In addition to its digital release, physical formats include regular black vinyl, CD and cassette.

The band’s official store exclusively offers a ‘Ned Red’ collection, which compiles a red and black marble vinyl, a CD and a cassette into one package.

Conversation