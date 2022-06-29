Retiring Kirkcaldy head teacher and Pars fan joins Shambolics on stage for ‘Into the Valley’ jam session

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A retiring head teacher joined Fife band Shambolics on stage at a fundraising gig for the local foodbank.

Derek Allan, who retires on June 30 after 13 years as rector of Kirkcaldy High School and a 39-year career in Fife education, joined the band on stage at the private acoustic gig held in school for pupils and staff.

Speaking after the gig on Wednesday, Mr Allan told The Courier: “It was a pleasure to welcome Scott, Darren and Lewis to Kirkcaldy High School.

“Shambolics have gained a new set of fans and the gig was a great success – not only as an end of term treat for the kids but a good fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

“Hundreds of pounds have been donated and there is more to add in yet.

“I was honoured to be asked to jam along to “Into The Valley”, especially me being a big fan of both the Skids and the Pars!

“Well done Shams. I’m very proud of our former pupils.

“Wishing them all success with their upcoming recordings and live shows.”

Enjoyable return to school

Darren Forbes, guitarist and singer with Shambolics, said it had been “great” to go back to school some 12 years after his troublesome teenage years saw him drop out and he turned to music.

“We enjoyed returning to our old high school to perform a charity gig for Kirkcaldy foodbank,” he said.

“It was a bit of nostalgia for us.

“It was great to see Mr Allan again and he even got up and performed a song with us on stage!

“It was get a great send off for him.

“We are pretty much half way to our target for the Kirkcaldy Foodbank fundraiser.

“Every year we’ve raised roughly £1000 for the foodbank.

“It would be great if we could reach that target again.”

‘Repeatedly excluded’

Darren, 27, told The Courier last week how he was repeatedly excluded from Kirkcaldy High School for being a “wee pain in the backside”.

His troublesome teenage behaviour meant he was “never out of” rector Derek Allan’s office before leaving school for good in 2010.

Twelve years later, however, as Darren prepared to return Kirkcaldy High School with Shambolics to play a charity gig in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, he was delighted the concert would also be a fitting send off for Mr Allan who’s retiring from KHS after a 39 year teaching career.

“I was quite a wee devil at high school,” said Darren.

“But the teachers have kind of kept an eye on me since I left.

“Obviously I was the one who ‘wouldn’t do anything with my life’ and I’ve ended up with the band and they seem to be really proud of it.”

Shambolics support for foodbank

Glasgow-based Shambolics, who supported Richard Ashcroft and Embrace last week, and who’ll be supporting Dundee’s The View in Glasgow in December, first did a charity gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank in 2019.

Today we went back to @KirkcaldyHigh to do a charity gig for @kdyfoodbank and send off our old headteacher Mr Allan as he retired today.

Some laugh & a hit of nostalgia We’re still pushing to raise money for KDY foodbank & any donations would be appreciated! Donate here 👇 pic.twitter.com/lV4HtbvjTH — Shambolics (@shambolicsmusic) June 29, 2022

At the height of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas 2020, they streamed a second foodbank gig at the Caves in Edinburgh supported by their good friend Kyle Falconer of The View and James Allan of Glasvegas.

A third fundraiser was due to take place at Kirkcaldy High School last Christmas.

However, when that had to be cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, it was re-arranged for pupils and staff before the end of term.

As well as being an important fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, it was a fitting way to mark Mr Allan’s retiral.

The public are welcome to contribute to the Shambolics’ Kirkcaldy Foodbank fundraiser, which is being kept open for another few weeks.

It can be accessed via https://gofund.me/74c0f731

*A fuller interview with Derek Allan about his 39-year education career will appear in a future edition of The Courier’s Weekend magazine.