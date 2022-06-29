Retiring Kirkcaldy head teacher and Pars fan joins Shambolics on stage for ‘Into the Valley’ jam session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Retiring Kirkcaldy head teacher and Pars fan joins Shambolics on stage for ‘Into the Valley’ jam session

By Michael Alexander
June 29 2022, 5.51pm Updated: June 29 2022, 6.06pm
Retiring Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan with Kirkcaldy-formed band Shambolics ahead of their gig at Kirkcaldy High School. Darren Forbes is pictured wearing the yellow jacket
Retiring Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan with Kirkcaldy-formed band Shambolics ahead of their gig at Kirkcaldy High School. Darren Forbes is pictured wearing the yellow jacket

A retiring head teacher joined Fife band Shambolics on stage at a fundraising gig for the local foodbank.

Derek Allan, who retires on June 30 after 13 years as rector of Kirkcaldy High School and a 39-year career in Fife education,  joined the band on stage at the private acoustic gig held in school for pupils and staff.

Speaking after the gig on Wednesday, Mr Allan told The Courier: “It was a pleasure to welcome Scott, Darren and Lewis to Kirkcaldy High School.

“Shambolics have gained a new set of fans and the gig was a great success – not only as an end of term treat for the kids but a good fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Retiring Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan on stage with Kirkcaldy-formed band Shambolics

“Hundreds of pounds have been donated and there is more to add in yet.

“I was honoured to be asked to jam along to “Into The Valley”, especially me being a big fan of both the Skids and the Pars!

“Well done Shams. I’m very proud of our former pupils.

“Wishing them all success with their upcoming recordings and live shows.”

Enjoyable return to school

Darren Forbes, guitarist and singer with Shambolics, said it had been “great” to go back to school some 12 years after his troublesome teenage years saw him drop out and he turned to music.

“We enjoyed returning to our old high school to perform a charity gig for Kirkcaldy foodbank,” he said.

“It was a bit of nostalgia for us.

Retiring Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan shakes hands with Darren Forbes on stage at the school

“It was great to see Mr Allan again and he even got up and performed a song with us on stage!

“It was get a great send off for him.

“We are pretty much half way to our target for the Kirkcaldy Foodbank fundraiser.

“Every year we’ve raised roughly £1000 for the foodbank.

“It would be great if we could reach that target again.”

‘Repeatedly excluded’

Darren, 27, told The Courier last week how he was repeatedly excluded from Kirkcaldy High School for being a “wee pain in the backside”.

His troublesome teenage behaviour meant he was “never out of” rector Derek Allan’s office before leaving school for good in 2010.

Retiring Kirkcaldy High School rector Derek Allan with Kirkcaldy-formed band Shambolics

Twelve years later, however, as Darren prepared to return Kirkcaldy High School with Shambolics to play a charity gig in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank, he was delighted the concert would also be a fitting send off for Mr Allan who’s retiring from KHS after a 39 year teaching career.

“I was quite a wee devil at high school,” said Darren.

“But the teachers have kind of kept an eye on me since I left.

“Obviously I was the one who ‘wouldn’t do anything with my life’ and I’ve ended up with the band and they seem to be really proud of it.”

Shambolics support for foodbank

Glasgow-based Shambolics, who supported Richard Ashcroft and Embrace last week, and who’ll be supporting Dundee’s The View in Glasgow in December, first did a charity gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank in 2019.

At the height of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas 2020, they streamed a second foodbank gig at the Caves in Edinburgh supported by their good friend Kyle Falconer of The View and James Allan of Glasvegas.

A third fundraiser was due to take place at Kirkcaldy High School last Christmas.

However, when that had to be cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, it was re-arranged for pupils and staff before the end of term.

Kirkcaldy High School pupils collecting for the foodbank

As well as being an important fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, it was a fitting way to mark Mr Allan’s retiral.

The public are welcome to contribute to the Shambolics’ Kirkcaldy Foodbank fundraiser, which is being kept open for another few weeks.

It can be accessed via https://gofund.me/74c0f731

*A fuller interview with Derek Allan about his 39-year education career will appear in a future edition of The Courier’s Weekend magazine.

Shambolics musician’s tribute to retiring ‘gentleman’ headteacher ahead of Kirkcaldy Foodbank gig

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]