Falcons wing it at Wimbledon: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
June 29 2022, 6.19pm
Seph a 30 day old Prairie Falcon on day three of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture by: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.
Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on June 29. Wednesday’s news in pictures.

A resident walks besides the Chinese and Hong Kong flags hanging from a residential building to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, at a public housing estate, in Hong Kong. Picture by AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File
Roberto Marquez of Dallas adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants in San Antonio. Picture by AP Photo/Eric Gay
Volunteer Keith Forster observes The Tree of Cherished Memories, a four-metre bronze sculpture by artist Jill Berelowitz, as it is unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Members of the public can commission a personal tribute on a bronze leaf or figure in memory of a loved one to be included on the sculpture. The bronze sculpture has been moulded from parts of an old hawthorn tree that was felled at the arboretum to create new space. Picture by Jacob King/PA Wire
Homeless people push carts carrying their personal belongings to a nearby empty lot as Albuquerque Solid Waste Department workers perform their Coronado Park bi-weekly clean up . The park near Downtown Albuquerque has been turned into a homeless encampment. Picture by Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA/Shutterstock
A giant anteater at Edinburgh Zoo who is being treated for diabetes, with keepers relying on a device more usually used in humans to monitor her condition. In the first reported case of its kind, anteater Nala has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Keepers have trained her to have daily insulin injections, while a donated glucose monitor is being used to ensure she gets the right dose. Picture by RZSS/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II receives First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture byJane Barlow/PA Wire
Seph a 30 day old Prairie Falcon on day three of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Wimbledon’s hawk trainer has revealed he was told to get a proper job in the early years of his now hugely successful profession. Wayne Davis, from Corby in Northamptonshire, has been training hawks  Hamish and later Rufus to clear pigeons from the All England Club in south-west London for 22 years. Picture by Aaron Chown/PA Wire.
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A sudden wildfire broke out at night at the suburbs of Athens, at Schisto Korydallou. Firefighters and volunteers rush to the spot and put out the fire in Athens, Greece. Konstantinos Zilos/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

