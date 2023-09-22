Defining a definition definitely and definitively depends upon the day you do the defining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

Defining a definition definitely and definitively depends upon the day you do the defining

A henchman was a servant, one who stood ready at your haunch. You can see the way this will have evolved. A trophy was a monument placed where a foe was vanquished, with their ensigns, armour or other accoutrements hanging on it. Again, you can see the route to the modern meaning.

Post Thumbnail
By Steve Finan

Here’s a question to trip up a stubborn fool (me, for instance) who resists words changing meanings: how far back do you go?

Because, unfortunately, most words undergo semantic drift over the years. I cling to current definitions but, taking the long view, they are usually just a passing thing, a fleeting portion of a word’s journey through the language.

Exterminate now means destroy. But 200 years ago it meant to drive a person out of their area or country. “Tonight” in any book written from the 13th to 17th centuries meant “last night”.

A panache was a plume of feathers on a warrior’s helmet. Curious used to mean good. Your shackle was your wrist. Silly meant blessed. Tidy meant punctual. Awful was awe-inspiring. Nice was foolish. Skedaddle was a noun meaning spilled milk.

Noise was used to describe an agreeable or melodious sound. An unmelodious sound was an “absurd”.

Nervous is still given a secondary definition in dictionaries as sinewy and strong, which was once its primary meaning. A bible, in old Scots, was a book of any kind.

A henchman was a servant, one who stood ready at your haunch. You can see the way this will have evolved. A trophy was a frame placed where a foe was vanquished, with their ensigns, armour or other accoutrements hanging on it. Again, you can see the route to the modern meaning.

Until the last few decades of the 18th century, enormous meant abnormal, unusual, or extraordinary; but not necessarily big. Bicker meant to pelt with stones or arrows. A myriad was, specifically, ten thousand. A lavatory was a room for washing.

“Mid” was the Old English for “with”. It survives in midwife; a “with woman”, a woman who is with another giving birth.

One word that retains much of its old meaning is “entertain” which was to give food and lodging. We still entertain guests, though we don’t make a song and dance about it.

Speed was good luck, good fortune. The phrase “god speed”, beloved in Holywood movies, wasn’t just a hope that the rugged hero off on a mission travels fast.

Technology repurposed some words. A dashboard was a plank or leather apron on a horse-drawn carriage to prevent occupants being splashed, or dashed, with mud. An airline was a direct route avoiding turns. An aquarium was a watering place for cattle.

All this makes a stickler like me, who longs for consistency, squirm.

And just to embarrass me further, a “stickler” used to be an appointed person who stepped in to stop a duel when the point of honour had been proved.

 

 

Word of the week

Pluvious (adjective)

Pertaining to rain. Pluvia is the Latin for rain. EG: “September is well advanced, we must prepare ourselves for more pluvious weather. So look out your bumbershoot if not quite yet your paraneige.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

More from Columnists

Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir would both have a chance of playing at the Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish footballers like Caroline Weir put in an unfair position by Olympic…
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
RAB DOUGLAS: Changing goalkeepers during a game has greater risks than rewards
people communication and friendship concept - smiling young women drinking coffee or tea and gossiping at outdoor cafe; Shutterstock ID 350009129; purchase_order: Courier; job: lesley hart small talk column
LESLEY HART: School run small talk is no small thing - and for me,…
Post Thumbnail
There he goes again, one daft misspelling and he's off on another rant
Would Steve Clarke have chosen this friendly?
RAB DOUGLAS: Hopefully arranging the England friendly won't be a decision Scotland end up…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lesley Hart yoga retreat column Picture shows; Yoga and wellbeing retreat. Foz Do Arelho, Portugal, The Affairs Retreats. Supplied by Lesley Hart Date; 03/09/2023
LESLEY HART: Living in the present moment - and stealing smoothies - at swish…
Post Thumbnail
The garden cane that was supposed to go down, slowly, but kept going up
Ludvig Aberg after winning in Switzerland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Form more important than experience for Ryder Cup and qualification process could…
Could it be Ben Doak in after Elliot Anderson went out?
RAB DOUGLAS: No need to panic if Elliot Anderson changes mind on Scotland but…
Tired woman sleeping on the table in the kitchen at breakfast. Trying to drink morning coffee; Shutterstock ID 1211071168; purchase_order: Courier; job: Lesley Hart sleep column
LESLEY HART: Nap attacks can happen anywhere - even on the set of Taggart!