Dundee United set for Saturday night showdowns against Aberdeen following fixture switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United hope to “boost attendances” and gain “greater commercial and media exposure” from their Saturday night showdowns against Aberdeen.

United’s home encounter against the Dons on October 8 and the return fixture at Pittodrie on November 12 will both kick off at 6pm, it was confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The decision was made following discussions between the clubs, with respective owners Mark Ogren and Dave Cormack both public advocates of exploring new ways to raise revenues.

The news comes hot on the heels of the submission of the Deloitte review into Scottish football.

The trial is designed to ascertain how the new time effects the attendance, income, fan experience and media coverage – including in foreign markets such as the United States.

United chief executive Luigi Capuano said: “The idea is to boost attendance and allow wider access from our supporter base, including families.

“There are other positives factors including greater commercial and media exposure and maximising revenue generation for local businesses, but our main priority was in creating opportunity for greater spectator access.”

Capuano added: “After this fixture, we will review the success of the event.”