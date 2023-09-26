Dundee Dundee road closed off by police after man assaulted Police have cordoned off a section of the Clepington Road, at the Caird Avenue junction, while enquiries take place. By Ben MacDonald September 26 2023, 6.20pm Share Dundee road closed off by police after man assaulted Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4761173/dundee-road-closed-assault/ Copy Link Police have closed a part of Clepington Road after the assault. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Police have had to close off a section of one of Dundee’s main roads following an assault. Motorists have been made to turn round at the Caird Avenue junction on Clepington Road. Police have cordoned a section of the road, beside the Bank of Scotland outlet, while enquiries take place. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, we received a report that a man been assaulted at Clepington Road at the junction with Caird Avenue. “The road is closed, and enquiries are ongoing.” More to follow