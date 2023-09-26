Dundee road closed off by police after man assaulted

Police have had to close off a section of one of Dundee’s main roads following an assault.

Motorists have been made to turn round at the Caird Avenue junction on Clepington Road.

Police have cordoned a section of the road, beside the Bank of Scotland outlet, while enquiries take place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, we received a report that a man been assaulted at Clepington Road at the junction with Caird Avenue.

“The road is closed, and enquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow