Man’s body found outside Kirkcaldy hospital as police tape off scene

The death near Victoria Hospital is being treated as unexplained.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Neil Henderson
man's body found at Victoria Hospital
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

A man’s body has been found outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Police have taped off an area of undergrowth near the hospital after the discovery on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.25am on Friday we were called to a report of the body of a man being found in the grounds of Victoria Hospital, Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

Patients encouraged to attend Victoria Hospital as normal

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The hospital remains open and operating as normal.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “We are aware of an ongoing incident in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

“We are working with Police Scotland and patients with appointments should attend as planned.”

