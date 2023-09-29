Dealers jailed after £1.2 million cocaine bust in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dealers jailed after £1.2 million cocaine bust in Dundee

Richard Spalding and David Pringle were unaware of police watching the drug drop in Lochee.

By David Meikle, Pressteam Scotland
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.
£1.2 million Dundee drug dealers David Pringle and Richard Spalding. Image: Police Scotland.

A pair of drug dealers caught with £1.2m worth of cocaine during a police sting in Dundee have been jailed.

Richard Spalding was put under surveillance after police received a tip-off he was involved in the supply of drugs.

Officers watched as he parked his Vauxhall Corsa in Foggeyley Place and was joined by David Pringle minutes later, driving his own car.

They parked “boot-to-boot”, exchanged bags taken from their respective cars, then left separately.

Spalding was later detained by officers who discovered 10 kilos of cocaine.

Foggyley Gardens sign
The exchange took place in Foggyley Gardens, Dundee.

Pringle was stopped by police on the A90 near Inchture with £120,900 in the bag he had received and a further two kilos of cocaine stashed under the driver’s seat.

The drugs had a potential street value of £1.2m.

Jailed after admissions

Spalding, 27, earlier admitted being involved in the supply of drugs between January and June last year while Pringle, 34, pled guilty to being involved in supply on June 9 2022.

Judge Lord Scott jailed both men at the High Court in Lanark.

Spalding, of Dundee, was handed four years and ten months while Pringle, of Whitburn, West Lothian, was given a four year term.

They were both told they would have been jailed for six years had they not pled guilty.

Naive, debt-laden dealer from Dundee

During the police investigation, text messages on a mobile phone belonging to Spalding confirmed he was involved in supplying drugs in the Dundee area.

On one occasion he received a message asking him to collect an unknown quantity of the drug and other messages confirmed he was storing cocaine on behalf of another.

The court heard how both men had run up debts which led to them becoming involved in the scheme.

Richard Spalding
Richard Spalding from Dundee was jailed for nearly five years. Image: Police Scotland.

Kris Gilmartin, defence advocate for father-of-one Spalding, said: “He was in debt which was not drug related but rather than speak to his family he decided to try and deal with it himself.

“He then made the truly awful decision to get involved in this.

“He acknowledges the use of illegal drugs ruins families and takes lives and is remorseful for his actions and takes full responsibility.

“He had no idea of the scale of the operation he was involved in and was paid £200 per transaction which maybe shows his naivety”

Cocaine habit led to involvement

Graeme Brown, defence advocate for father-of-two Pringle, said: “His mental health had been suffering and in the lead up to this offence, he began taking cocaine.

“He didn’t have the money to support such a habit and became involved in this to try and pay off debt.

“His arrest was enough to end his involvement with controlled drugs.”

David Pringle
David Pringle was jailed. Image: Police Scotland

Lord Scott told the first offenders: “The sum attributed to the 12 kilograms of cocaine is £1.2m and, even in terms of what this court is used to dealing with, that is an eye-catching amount.

“The recovery of the sum of £120,900 also helps inform the court of what must have been a significant drug operation even if your roles were at the lower end of the scale and indeed, limited in Mr Pringle’s case to to one single day.

“You have both previously shown that you can contribute positively to society and I hope that you are able to again when you are released from custody.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate and it is necessary to punish you and seek to deter you and others from behaving in this way.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. A90 exposure trial Picture shows; Paul Connor. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 27/09/2023
Suspect acquitted after reports of naked man 'gyrating and waggling his bits' on M90…
Alan MacDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver 16 times cocaine limit in fatal A9 crash is spared jail
Post Thumbnail
Benefits cheat claimed £40k over seven years while working at Beaverbrooks in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Shoogly peg and high street drugs
Montrose man in court accused of killing 'doting' dad
Police outside the murder bid flat in Tayport. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayport thug told murder bid victim to pay for blood-soaked carpet replacement
Daniel Harding has been banned from The Foundry.
Ranting Perth pub punter given 15-minute curfew break for nightly dog walk
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
New mum from Angus spared jail after positive reports
Muhammad Khalid caused serious injuried by driving carelessly.
Dundee driver left motorcyclist with ruptured spleen
Van driver Sylwester Grzymiszews
Van driver whose sexual gestures terrified lone women in Methil put on Register