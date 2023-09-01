Pair admit £1.2 million Dundee cocaine deal

Police seized cocaine worth up to £1.2 million in Dundee after watching a drugs handover during a surveillance operation.

Richard Spalding had become a target for the operation after officers received information in June last year he was involved in the supply of drugs.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that on the evening of June 9 last year officers watched him park his Vauxhall Corsa in Foggyley Gardens.

Minutes later David Pringle drove his Skoda into the Lochee street and parked “boot to boot” with Spalding’s vehicle.

Police swoop on dealers

Advocate depute Ewan Cameron said: “After the vehicles had been parked an exchange of items took place between the two men.

“Spalding retrieved an orange bag from his car and handed it to the accused Pringle.

“The accused Pringle responded by retrieving a large holdall from the boot of his car and handing it to Spalding.

“Both men then re-entered their vehicles and drove off in opposite directions.”

Minutes later Spalding was detained as he entered a close at South Road, carrying the holdall.

Police found 10 kilo blocks of cocaine in the bag.

Pringle’s Skoda was stopped shortly afterwards on the A90, near Inchture.

The orange bag contained £120,900 in cash.

A further two kilos of cocaine was recovered from under the driver’s seat.

Spalding pled ignorance to police

During an interview Spalding told detectives he did not know what was inside the holdall handed to him by Pringle.

Mr Cameron said: “He explained that he had agreed to collect the holdall because he had been experiencing financial difficulties.

“He said the person who had asked him to collect the holdall was due to visit him that evening and collect it.

“He explained that he expected to be paid ‘around £300 to £400’ for collecting the holdall.”

Incriminating phone

A mobile phone was recovered from Spalding and text messages were found that confirmed he was concerned in the supply of cocaine in the Dundee area.

Mr Cameron said: “It is clear from the messages that the accused Spalding was being provided with instructions from another individual in relation to his involvement in the operation.”

On one occasion he received a message asking him to collect an unknown quantity of the drug and other messages confirmed he was storing cocaine on behalf of another.

Mr Cameron said the total amount of cocaine recovered had a maximum potential street value of £1.2 million.

Sentence deferred

First offender Spalding, 27, of South Road, Dundee, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 2 and June 9 last year.

Pringle, 34, of Hunter Grove, Whitburn, in West Lothian – who also has no previous convictions – admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug on June 9 last year.

Both men were on bail but were remanded in custody by the judge, Lord Scott, following their guilty pleas.

The judge called for background reports to be prepared ahead of sentencing.

Graeme Brown, solicitor advocate for Pringle said: “He had no proprietary interest in the drugs or the money.

“His position will be he was effectively instructed by others to carry out the transaction.”

