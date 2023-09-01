Pair admit £1.2 million Dundee cocaine deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pair admit £1.2 million Dundee cocaine deal

Police watched as David Pringle and Richard Spalding made the drug deal on a Dundee street.

By Dave Finlay
The exchange was made on Foggley Gardens.
The exchange was made on Foggley Gardens.

Police seized cocaine worth up to £1.2 million in Dundee after watching a drugs handover during a surveillance operation.

Richard Spalding had become a target for the operation after officers received information in June last year he was involved in the supply of drugs.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that on the evening of June 9 last year officers watched him park his Vauxhall Corsa in Foggyley Gardens.

Minutes later David Pringle drove his Skoda into the Lochee street and parked “boot to boot” with Spalding’s vehicle.

Police swoop on dealers

Advocate depute Ewan Cameron said: “After the vehicles had been parked an exchange of items took place between the two men.

“Spalding retrieved an orange bag from his car and handed it to the accused Pringle.

“The accused Pringle responded by retrieving a large holdall from the boot of his car and handing it to Spalding.

“Both men then re-entered their vehicles and drove off in opposite directions.”

South Road, Dundee sign
Spalding was caught on South Road, Dundee.

Minutes later Spalding was detained as he entered a close at South Road, carrying the holdall.

Police found 10 kilo blocks of cocaine in the bag.

Pringle’s Skoda was stopped shortly afterwards on the A90, near Inchture.

The orange bag contained £120,900 in cash.

A further two kilos of cocaine was recovered from under the driver’s seat.

Spalding pled ignorance to police

During an interview Spalding told detectives he did not know what was inside the holdall handed to him by Pringle.

The A90 near Inchture
Pringle was stopped on the A90 near Inchture. Image: Google.

Mr Cameron said: “He explained that he had agreed to collect the holdall because he had been experiencing financial difficulties.

“He said the person who had asked him to collect the holdall was due to visit him that evening and collect it.

“He explained that he expected to be paid ‘around £300 to £400’ for collecting the holdall.”

Incriminating phone

A mobile phone was recovered from Spalding and text messages were found that confirmed he was concerned in the supply of cocaine in the Dundee area.

Mr Cameron said: “It is clear from the messages that the accused Spalding was being provided with instructions from another individual in relation to his involvement in the operation.”

In total, police recovered £1.2 million in cocaine and more than £120,000 in cash. Image: Shutterstock.

On one occasion he received a message asking him to collect an unknown quantity of the drug and other messages confirmed he was storing cocaine on behalf of another.

Mr Cameron said the total amount of cocaine recovered had a maximum potential street value of £1.2 million.

Sentence deferred

First offender Spalding, 27, of South Road, Dundee, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 2 and June 9 last year.

Pringle, 34, of Hunter Grove, Whitburn, in West Lothian – who also has no previous convictions – admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug on June 9 last year.

Both men were on bail but were remanded in custody by the judge, Lord Scott, following their guilty pleas.

The judge called for background reports to be prepared ahead of sentencing.

Graeme Brown, solicitor advocate for Pringle said: “He had no proprietary interest in the drugs or the money.

“His position will be he was effectively instructed by others to carry out the transaction.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Power pole crasher banned again
Dare was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston.
Rapist jailed for attack in Dunfermline after woman 'explicitly' said no
Jason Ward drove while unfit.
Airborne cocaine driver left 'path of destruction' in Fife street
Robert Campbell.
Armed robbery lookout gets 'fresh start' chance after shoplifting spree in Angus
Dylan Scott.
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell poured bleach on partner and threatened to set fire to her
Ross Armour was responsible for the dog when it attacked.
Woman bitten by Alsatian which jumped Fife garden fence 
Ryan Byrne eventually confessed to police.
'I attacked a young girl': Ex-soldier was let go twice by police probing Dundee…
The Bill would create a new offence which could see dog thieves jailed (Steve Parsons/PA)
New dog theft law backed in consultation
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee rapist jailed
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has taken evidence from former Fife police chief Garry McEwan.
Retired Fife police chief tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry racism can 'manifest itself' in Police…