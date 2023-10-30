Alba defection: Fergus Ewing wants to stay inside SNP and help regain ‘lost members’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alba defection: Fergus Ewing wants to stay inside SNP and help regain ‘lost members’

The SNP veteran confirmed he intends stay inside the party while speculation mounts at who might join Alex Salmond's party next.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson & Andy Philip
Fergus Ewing is appealing a suspension from the SNP, but wants to stick with the party. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Veteran nationalist Fergus Ewing says he wants to stay within the SNP following the defection of former party leadership hopeful Ash Regan to Alba.

Mr Ewing, who has been a vocal critic of the SNP-Green government, says he is focused on working within the party “to try to regain lost membership and support”.

He is currently appealing a decision taken last month to suspend him from the party.

Asked if he was considering following suit, Mr Ewing said: “I am focusing on continuing working within the SNP to try to influence the party, and see us regain lost membership, and support.

“To do that we must regain the trust of the people and in the words of our old slogan, put Scotland first.

“That means putting our people first – not punishing them with daft policies ill-thought out and poorly delivered, like deposit return scheme, highly protected marine areas, gender recognition reform, short-term lets regulations, and compulsory ripping out of heating systems to be replaced by ones that are unsuitable.”

Ash Regan defection

Ash Regan, centre, stood against Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes in the SNP leadership contest this year. Image: DC Thomson.

Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan tried but failed to win the three-way SNP leadership contest earlier this year after Nicola Sturgeon quit.

On Saturday, Ms Regan announced she had quit to join Alba, the party formed by ex SNP leader Alex Salmond.

She was joined on Monday by Ayrshire councillor Chris Cullen, given Alba two MPs, one MSP and a councillor – all unelected in the party they now represent.

Also at the weekend, Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil said he would stand as an independent candidate at the the next general election.

Expelled

He was expelled from the SNP in August after initially being suspended following a row with SNP party enforcer Brendan O’Hara, the MP for Argyll.

First Minister Humza Yousaf reacted with a dismissive comment when Mr Regan quit at the weekend, saying she was “no great loss”.

Reflecting on predictions of more defections on Monday, he said: “I think if you’re not wanting to advance the case of independence – and the SNP is the largest vehicle to advance the cause of independence – if you’re not committed to that, then frankly, I don’t need you in the party, it’s as simple as that.”

Mr Ewing said the reaction to Ms Regan had been “sour and ill-founded”.

The SNP and Greens were approached for comment.

Conversation